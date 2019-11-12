The U.S. Department of Agriculture’s Farm Service Agency in Wisconsin is processing more than $28.6 million in Conservation Reserve Program rental payments. In Wisconsin 14,657 landowners will receive compensation for their efforts to improve water quality, reduce soil erosion and improve wildlife habitat on 195,482 acres enrolled in the Conservation Reserve Program.
Nationwide more than 22 million acres of land were enrolled in the program. Payments totaled more than $1.7 billion. The Conservation Reserve Program contracts with agricultural producers so environmentally sensitive agricultural land isn’t farmed or ranched but instead used for conservation benefits. Participants establish long-term resource-conserving plant species to control soil erosion, improve water quality and develop wildlife habitat.
The Farm Service Agency is planning a Conservation Reserve Program general registration in December, with a Conservation Reserve Program Grasslands registration to follow. Exact dates will be announced in the future. Visit www.farmers.gov for more information.