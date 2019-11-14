Public comments on 13 conservation-practice standards are being sought by the U.S. Department of Agriculture’s Natural Resources Conservation Service. The agency will gather feedback on 94 practices in the coming months. Comments on the current 13 practice standards are due by Nov. 21. The standards provide guidelines for planning, designing, installing, operating and maintaining conservation practices.
- contour buffer strips, Code 332
- dam, diversion, Code 348
- deep tillage, Code 324
- irrigation and drainage tailwater recovery, Code 447
- irrigation canal or lateral, Code 320
- irrigation-ditch lining, Code 428
- irrigation-field ditch, Code 388
- irrigation reservoir, Code 436
- land clearing, Code 460
- obstruction removal, Code 500
- surface roughening, Code 609
- waste treatment, Code 629
- waterspreading, Code 640
The Natural Resources Conservation Service enlisted the public’s comments in March 2019 concerning how to improve conservation-practice standards. The current updates are based on that feedback and the agency’s efforts to improve standards to meet the needs of farmers, ranchers and forest landowners. Visit regulations.gov -- search for "NRCS-2019-0011" -- or go.usa.gov/TXye for more information.