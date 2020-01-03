Agricultural producers may enroll in the general Conservation Reserve Program through Feb. 28. Enrollment for the continuous Conservation Reserve Program is ongoing.
Farmers and ranchers who enroll in the Conservation Reserve Program receive a yearly rental payment for voluntarily establishing long-term resource-conserving plant species such as approved grasses or trees. They are used for controlling soil erosion, improving water quality and developing wildlife habitat on marginal agricultural lands.
There are currently 22 million acres enrolled in the program. But the 2018 farm bill lifted the cap to 27 million acres.
The Conservation Program has had several effects.
- prevented more than 9 billion tons of soil from eroding
- reduced nitrogen and phosphorous runoff relative to annually tilled cropland by 95 percent and 85 percent respectively
- sequestered an annual average of 49 million tons of greenhouse gases
- created more than 3 million acres of restored wetlands and protected more than 175,000 stream miles with riparian forest and grass buffers
- benefited bees and other pollinators
- increased populations of ducks, pheasants, turkey, bobwhite quail, prairie chickens, grasshopper sparrows and other birds
Enrollment options available
General enrollment is held annually. The competitive general enrollment offers increased opportunities for enrollment of wildlife habitat through the State Acres for Wildlife Enhancement initiative.
Continuous enrollment focuses primarily on water quality within the Clean Lakes, Estuaries and Rivers Initiative. The 2018 farm bill prioritizes water-quality practices such as contour grass strips, filter strips, riparian buffers, wetlands and a new prairie strip.
The U.S. Department of Agriculture also will work with Conservation Reserve Enhancement Program partners to relaunch continuous options. The enhancement program will continue to target local, state or regional conservation concerns.
Grasslands enrollment helps landowners and operators protect grassland, including rangeland, pastureland and certain other lands while maintaining the areas as grazing lands. A separate grasslands enrollment will be offered each year following general enrollment. The enrollment period is March 16 to May 15.
Pilot programs offered
The USDA’s Farm Service Agency will offer pilot programs within the Conservation Reserve Program. Clean Lakes, Estuaries and Rivers 30 allows contracts expiring with Clean Lakes, Estuaries and Rivers practices to be re-enrolled in 30-year contracts, and in the Soil Health and Income Protection Program in the prairie-pothole region. More information on the programs will be announced in 2020.
Land transition an option
The Conservation Reserve Program’s Transition Incentives Program is an option for producers interested in transitioning land to a beginning farmer or rancher, or a member of a socially disadvantaged group. That land would be returned to production for sustainable grazing or crop production. Conservation Research Program contract holders no longer need to be retired or retiring owners or operators to transition land. Transition Incentives Program participants may have a lease less than five years with an option to purchase. They have two years before the end of the Conservation Research Program contract to make conservation and land improvements.
Previously expired land may be eligible
Land enrolled in the Conservation Research Program with a 15-year contract that expired in September 2017, 2018 or 2019 may be eligible for enrollment if there was no opportunity for re-enrollment and the practice implemented in the expired contract has been maintained.
Rental rates, payments posted
The Farm Service Agency recently posted updated soil-rental rates for the Conservation Reserve Program. County-average rates are posted online. Soil-rental rates are statutorily prorated at 90 percent for continuous enrollment and 85 percent for general enrollment. Rental rates will be reviewed annually. Producers who have opted for the continuous enrollment program also receive incentives, including an enrollment-incentive payment and a practice-incentive payment.
Visit fsa.usda.gov/crp and farmers.gov/service-locator for more information.