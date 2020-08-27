Consider County Census Collection Aug 27, 2020 4 hrs ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Download PDF Download PDF Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Most Popular Back Home From the Woodlot Barn Boards & Baling Wire Small-dairy grazier shares milking love OBITUARY: Jerome “Reed” Coleman, 86, Madison, Wisconsin promotion PDPW - Dairy's Bottom Line Marketplace For Sale Farm Machinery 2020 6-30 PATRIOT CROP SWEEPER. Updated 17 hrs ago Farm Machinery 1974 Chev C65, 18' twin screw, 1 piece plastic floor Updated 17 hrs ago Farm Machinery JD 494 CH, hyd deck plates; JD 4450 PS, mint Updated 17 hrs ago Ads Kansun grain dryer, 8/15 LP, single phase, $3500/OBO 319-631-1100 $3,500 Updated 17 hrs ago © 2019, Lee Agri-Media, a division of Lee Enterprises. All rights reserved | Terms of Use | Privacy Policy