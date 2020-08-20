Consider County Census Collection Aug 20, 2020 1 hr ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Download PDF Download PDF Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Most Popular New City never sees old age Soybeans rally despite record forecast From the Woodlot Back Home Pork exports good but where’s beef? promotion PDPW - Dairy's Bottom Line Marketplace For Sale Livestock Excellent Fleece- Delicious Meat- Consider a Registered Romney Ram. Text: Updated 10 hrs ago Farm Machinery 2012 KINZE 3200 12R30 BOX MECH, HYD WF, EC, 12 CM $47,000 Updated Aug 17, 2020 Ads 10-Black/Red bred cows to calve this fall. $1100 per head. $1,100 Updated 17 hrs ago Auctions Upcoming Gun & Sporting Good Auction Sat. August 29 Updated Aug 17, 2020 © 2019, Lee Agri-Media, a division of Lee Enterprises. All rights reserved | Terms of Use | Privacy Policy