The market for controlled-release fertilizers is forecast to increase at an annual rate of 6 percent and to reach more than $3 billion by 2025. Market growth is forecast to be driven by an increase in demand for efficient fertilizers, favorable government regulations, increased demand for high-value crops, and growth in the number of investments from market players, according to market-analysis company MarketsandMarkets.
Controlled-release fertilizers address environmental concerns associated with nutrient loss through soil leaching and runoff. Labor requirements also are reduced due to the ability to use fertigation, elimination of multiple application cycles, and ease in handling, the market analyst stated.
The Asia Pacific region is projected to command the largest market share during the forecast period. Government policies adopted by the region's countries and subsidies provided for fertilizers are major factors triggering market growth. Investments in the development of coated fertilizers and installation of new production capacities are expected to boost the market in the next five years.
