Cooperative Network elects board

Cooperative Network logo

Cooperative Network recently elected a new nine-member board of directors. The directors will help guide future activities of the organization as representatives of its cooperative members throughout Minnesota and Wisconsin. The board members are listed.

  • David Johnsrud, chairman, nominated by CHS Inc.
  • Greg Sacia, vice-chairman, nominated by Riverland Energy Cooperative
  • Michele Steien, secretary-treasurer, nominated by Co-op Credit Union
  • Sadie Frericks, nominated by Land O’Lakes Inc.
  • Audrey Hjelle, nominated by Great River Energy
  • Roger Hildebrandt, nominated by Foremost Farms USA
  • Christa Hoffman, nominated by GENEX
  • Amber Horn-Leiterman, nominated by Land O’Lakes Inc.
  • James Kinzie, nominated by Bayfield Electric Cooperative

David Johnsrud, of Starbuck, Minnesota, has served on the Cooperative Network board of directors since 2014. Visit cooperativenetwork.coop for more information.

