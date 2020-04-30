CHS Larsen Cooperative and Country Visions Cooperative recently agreed to jointly offer precision-planting services to customers. Country Visions will use CHS Larsen’s YieldPoint team to support customers who have purchased precision-planting products.
Cody Miller of CHS Larsen will lead the precision-planting team with support from Ryan Jones, also of CHS Larsen. Chad Rataicheck from the Country Visions location in Chilton, Wisconsin, will continue as the lead technician and sales person for Country Visions. That cooperative’s technicians – Tyler Vogeler from Plymouth, Wisconsin, Karl Peschke from Ripon, Wisconsin, and Shawn Wesener from Chilton, Wisconsin, will help service planters.
The most notable change will be the combination of additional team members to assist on sales calls and technical support. Country Visions will continue to operate its precision-planting mobile repair trailer.
The new agreement between the cooperatives was made to support the technology investments of customers. Other agronomy products and services will continue to be provided by the individual cooperatives. Visit chslarsencooperative.com and countryvisionscoop.com for more information.