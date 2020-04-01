To support beginning farmers and ranchers and to build upon prior work, the 2018 Farm Bill directed the U.S. Department of Agriculture to create a national coordinator position. The farm bill also directed the addition of state-level coordinators for four USDA agencies – Farm Service Agency, Natural Resources Conservation Service, Risk Management Agency and Rural Development.
Sarah Campbell recently was named as the national coordinator. A beginning farmer herself she held previous positions with USDA and has experience working on issues that affect beginning farmers and ranchers. She recently served as acting director of customer experience for USDA’s Farm Production and Conservation Business Center. There she led innovative, customer-centric initiatives.
In her new role she will work with state coordinators to develop goals and create plans to increase beginning-farmer participation and access to programs. Each state coordinator will receive training and then develop tailored beginning-farmer outreach plans for their state. Coordinators will be responsible for helping field employees better serve beginning farmers and ranchers. They also will provide information on USDA resources such as farm-loan, risk-management, disaster-assistance and conservation programs to support beginning farmers and ranchers. Visit newfarmers.usda.gov and farmers.gov and farmers.gov/service-center-locator for more information.