Corn for phytase production deregulated

The U.S Department of Agriculture's Animal and Plant Health Inspection Service recently deregulated the PY203 corn line developed to produce phytase enzymes for nutritionally enhanced animal feed.
The new PY203 corn and progeny derived from it are unlikely to pose a greater plant pest risk than the unmodified corn from which it was derived and are no longer to be considered regulated under the USDA agency’s biotechnology regulations. Animal and Plant Health Inspection Service authorizations will no longer be required for environmental release, interstate movement or importation of PY203 corn and its progeny. But importation of PY203 seeds, other propagative material, or grain for consumption will still be subject to the agency’s foreign quarantine notices.
The determination of nonregulated status for PY203 corn is based on the agency’s analyses of field and laboratory data submitted by Agrivida, its developer, and references provided in the petition, peer-reviewed publications, and other relevant information as described in the Plant Pest Risk Assessment for PY203 corn. Visit aphis.usda.gov for more information.