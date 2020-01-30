Southeast-Wisconsin farmers Brad and Jennifer Poltermann

Southeast-Wisconsin farmers Brad and Jennifer Poltermann celebrate their wedding anniversary every year at the Wisconsin Corn-Soy Expo. They met at the event.

 Contributed

The Wisconsin Corn•Soy Expo is a Wisconsin grower event where the Wisconsin soybean programs, the Wisconsin corn programs and the Wisconsin Pork Association bring together more than 1,200 corn and soybean growers, and pork producers. It’s held each year in Wisconsin Dells. The trade show hosts more than 125 companies in 160 booths. A two-day educational program is filled with informative sessions lead by university and industry specialists.

The event will be held from 7:30 a.m. to 5:30 p.m. Feb. 6, with a social and reception beginning at 5:30 p.m., and from 7:30 a.m. to 3 p.m. Feb. 7, with the trade show closing at 12:30 p.m. It will be held at the Kalahari Resort’s Convention Center, 1305 Kalahari Drive, Wisconsin Dells. GPS and MapQuest users may need to instead use Baraboo, Wisconsin, for the city, according to the resort.

Visit cornsoyexpo.org and www.kalahariresorts.com for more information.

