Corn-yield-loss estimates tallied

Annual reductions in corn yield caused by diseases were estimated by university Extension-affiliated plant pathologists from 2016 through 2019. The losses were recorded in 26 corn-producing states in the United States and in Ontario, Canada.
Estimated loss from each disease varied greatly by state or province and year. Gray leaf spot caused the greatest estimated yield loss in parts of the northern United States and Ontario in all years except 2019. Fusarium stalk rot also greatly reduced yield.
Tar spot is a relatively new disease in the United States. It was estimated to cause substantial yield loss in several northern states.
Unfavorable wet and delayed harvest conditions in 2018 resulted in an estimated 2.5 billion bushels of grain contaminated with mycotoxins. The estimated mean economic loss due to reduced yield caused by corn diseases was $55.90 per acre. Visit apsjournals.apsnet.org and search for “corn yield loss estimates” for more information.