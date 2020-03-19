Add yet another use for cornstarch. Researchers at the U.S. Department of Agriculture’s Agricultural Research Service are using cornstarch to make products that can fight insect pests, prevent disease and decay, and impart water resistance to surfaces. The researchers are converting cornstarch into a new class of material known as amylose-inclusion complex.
Products created from amylose-inclusion complex involve emulsions using essential oils from garlic, asafoetida and other plants to control mosquito larvae in aquatic habitats. The emulsions are toxic to the larvae but not to the environment. That makes them promising alternatives to synthetic insecticides, said Ephantus Muturi, a research scientist at the National Center for Agricultural Utilization Research in Peoria, Illinois.
The emulsions envelope oil droplets, stabilizing them and protecting them from extremes of heat or oxidation that can reduce their potency when applied to mosquito-larvae habitats. The emulsions allow oil droplets to disperse in water, contrary to their natural tendency. That increases the likelihood of their contacting and killing the larvae.
In laboratory trials exposure to the essential-oil emulsions killed within 24 hours the larvae of yellow-fever mosquitoes. The number that died upon exposure depended on the type of oil and formulation used.
The team envisions using the emulsions as part of an integrated approach to controlling mosquitoes and preventing diseases they can spread such as West Nile virus, yellow fever, dengue and Zika.
USDA researchers also are examining cornstarch-based emulsions that could control termites and rot-causing fungi, such as species that cause stored-potato losses of as much as 25 percent annually.
Amylose-inclusion complex also could be used to produce films and coatings that regulate gas exchange or impart water repellency to paper, other cellulosic materials and glass. Industrial techniques such as steam-jet cooking could be used to produce the material from high-amylose cornstarch, fatty-acid salts and other biobased ingredients.
The research was published in the October 2019 issue of the journal “Insects.” Visit mdpi.com and search for “Ephantus Muturi” for more information.