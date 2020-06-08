Applications will be accepted through Aug. 28 for the U.S. Department of Agriculture’s Coronavirus Food Assistance Program. The program provides direct payments to offset impacts from the COVID-19 pandemic. The application and a payment calculator are available online. USDA’s Farm Service Agency staff members also are available to help producers with applications.
The USDA is making available $16 billion in financial assistance to producers of agricultural commodities. Eligible are producers who have suffered a 5-percent-or-greater price decline due to COVID-19 and who face additional significant marketing costs as a result of reduced demand, surplus production and disruptions to shipping and the orderly marketing of commodities.
Producers will receive 80 percent of their maximum total payment upon approval of the application. The remaining portion of the payment, not to exceed the payment limit, will be paid at a later date as funds remain available, according to the USDA. Visit farmers.gov/cfap or call 877-508-8364 for more information.