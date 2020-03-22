University of Illinois agricultural economists are hosting a webinar series discussing the impact of the coronavirus on agriculture in the Midwest. The webinar series began March 20.
The farmdocDaily Live webinars will continue regularly at 11 a.m. each Tuesday and Friday. They are free and open to all. Registration is required to participate. Registered participants will be able to join the webinar via a computer, tablet, smartphone or landline phone. Visit go.illinois.edu/fddlive to register and for more information.