Corteva Inc. recently introduced a new structure for seeds in the U.S. retail market. The changes are part of a strategy to serve customers based on their buying preferences through a segmented route-to-market approach, Corteva stated. The company is introducing Brevant seeds for 2021 planting exclusively through retail sales in the Midwest and eastern Corn Belt. The brand was launched in 2018 in nine countries outside the United States following the merger of Dow and DuPont.
Based on customer-buying preferences in its southern, southwestern and western U.S. markets, Corteva will offer corn and soybeans through a single brand – Pioneer brand. Corteva will expand the number of retailers offering Pioneer in certain geographies.
The company will retire Terral Seeds and the REV brand. Most employees and dealers who supported Terral Seeds and Mycogen Seeds will have alternative positions or dealership opportunities, according to Corteva.
About one-third of U.S. farmers purchase seed through retail, which also is the primary route-to-market for Corteva Agriscience Crop Protection product sales, according to the company.
Corteva will continue to serve U.S. farmers through four regional corn and soybean seed brands – Dairyland Seed, Hoegemeyer, NuTech and Seed Consultants. Pioneer will remain the company's global flagship seed brand.
The AgVenture brand with its independent network of regional seed companies will be maintained. Corteva also will maintain the Alforex brand. Visit corteva.com for more information.