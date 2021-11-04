Cost-share programs offered

The Lafayette Ag Stewardship Alliance and the Western Wisconsin Conservation Council are both offering three cost-share programs in 2021.
- cover crops – $20 per acre, 50-acre maximum
- 4-R nutrient stewardship – $20 per acre, 50-acre maximum, $200 maximum for manure and tissue sampling
- no-till or reduced tillage – $20 per acre, 50-acre maximum
The cost-share program is designed to be inclusive to help every member meet soil- and water- conservation goals. Receipts are required for some programs. The cost-share program is intended to be a learning opportunity for members. The alliances ask that members be willing to share with the group lessons learned from trying a new practice. They can use farm-information sheets provided to record and track their progress with a new practice or use their own form of record-keeping.
Final cost-share payments are dependent upon available funds and will be distributed at the end of the year. Farmers who aren’t yet members can visit lafayetteagstewardship.org or westernwisconservation.org to become members. Contact lafayetteagstewardship@gmail.com or 608-778-3271 for Lafayette, or westernwisconservation@gmail.com or 715-760-0216 for Western, for more information.