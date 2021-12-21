 Skip to main content
Couple earns ‘Distinguished Service’ award

Jim and Mary Grant, members of the Waupaca County Farm Bureau, recently were presented the Wisconsin Farm Bureau Federation’s ‘Distinguished Service to Farm Bureau’ award. The award was presented Dec. 5 during the organization’s annual meeting in Wisconsin Dells.

The Grants have been involved in Farm Bureau and their community for the past 50 years. When Jim Grant was younger, he served 10 years as a town clerk, as a trustee at their church, and as dairy leader for the local 4-H club. He served as president of the board at FS Cooperative in Amherst, Wisconsin. He also served as a delegate for the Consolidated Badger Cooperative, Morning Glory Farms and Foremost Farms.

Jim Grant served on the Waupaca County Farm Bureau board of directors. He served 13 years as president and then as secretary and treasurer for many years. Visit wfbf.com for more information.

