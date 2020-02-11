The U.S. Court of Appeals for the Tenth Circuit recently decided to vacate small-refinery exemption waivers granted by the U.S. EPA to three refineries. The refineries are owned by CVR Energy and HollyFrontier. The court ruling stems from a May 2018 challenge brought against the EPA by the Renewable Fuels Association, the National Corn Growers Association, the American Coalition for Ethanol and the National Farmers Union.
While the court’s decision addresses three specific exemptions, the statutory interpretation issues resolved by the court apply more broadly, said Geoff Cooper, president and CEO of the Renewable Fuels Association. The court held that EPA can’t extend exemptions to any small refineries whose earlier temporary exemptions had lapsed.
The court’s decision is welcome news for corn growers, said Kevin Ross, president of the National Corn Growers Association. Ethanol is an important value-added market for corn farmers. EPA’s waivers have reduced volume requirements in the Renewable Fuel Standard by more than 4 billion gallons in the past three years. That has negatively affected corn demand, he said.
The court also found that EPA failed to explain how it could conclude that a small refinery might suffer a disproportionate economic hardship. The agency has maintained that costs for Renewable Fuel Standard-compliance credits are passed through and recovered by those same refineries. Visit ca10.uscourts.gov for more information.