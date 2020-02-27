Enhancing the effectiveness of cover crop-based conservation-tillage systems is the goal of an international group of scientists led by North Carolina State University. The five-year, $10-million project is funded by the U.S. Department of Agriculture’s Agriculture and Food Research Initiative. The project aims to show how cover crops increase crop profitability, resilience and sustainability for corn, soybeans and cotton.
Erin Haramoto and Hanna Poffenbarger, assistant professors in plant and soil sciences at the University of Kentucky, are studying how cover crops contribute to nutrient cycling and pest management.
“We aim to determine how nitrogen inputs to corn should be adjusted following winter cover crops such as cereal rye and crimson clover,” Poffenbarger said. “The coordinated effort of researchers at 15 locations across the country will provide a unique dataset to understand how cover crops function in different environments.”
The University of Kentucky team also is studying how cover-crop termination time affects complex pest dynamics in corn – diseases, insect pests, beneficial insects and weeds.
The coalition of scientists, known as the Precision Sustainable Agriculture team, has expertise in crop management, systems modeling, social science, technology and human-centered design. They will use real-time data and cloud-based platforms to measure the benefits of cover crops across different climates, locations and soil types. They will use test results to develop decision-making tools for farmers to help determine which cover crops are best for their areas and production systems. Visit precisionsustainableag.org for more information.