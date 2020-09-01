Rainfall significantly delayed planting across much of the country in 2019. But more than 90 percent of farmers participating in a national survey reported that cover crops allowed them to plant earlier or at the same time as non-cover-cropped fields. Among those who had seeded cash crops into growing cover crops, 54 percent said the practice helped them plant earlier than on other fields.
Those findings were among several new insights from the "2019-2020 National Cover Crop Survey." The study was conducted by the Conservation Technology Information Center with financial support from the Sustainable Agriculture Research and Education program and the American Seed Trade Association.
The new survey features perspectives from 1,172 farmers representing every state in the country. It features information on crop-insurance use among cover-croppers and the impact of cover crops on the profitability of horticultural operations. Visit sare.org for more information.