Cover crops for carbon management studied

AGCO is conducting agronomic research trials and field demonstrations in 2021 to provide more information about carbon sequestration. The evolving carbon-credit market is a potential revenue stream for farmers who also could contribute to a climate-change solution, according to the agricultural-equipment company.
“With half of the earth’s vegetated land employed in agriculture and abundant soil carbon-sequestration potential, it’s understandable that the agricultural supply potential is more than 30 times today’s total credit demand,” said Louisa Parker-Smith, director of global sustainability at AGCO. “But we expect to see carbon-offset credit demand increase exponentially as surrounding markets mature and companies work towards self-imposed climate-neutrality deadlines.”
Darren Goebel, director of global agronomy and farm solutions at AGCO, said, “We’re undertaking the research to help create a path for farmers to successfully harness the revenue potential and climate benefits of carbon sequestration through cover cropping and other regenerative agriculture practices. We’re confident the trials will demonstrate easy, cost-effective ways to add the practices into existing crop systems.
Research trials are planned for the Martin Richenhagen Future Farm in Zambia, Africa, and the Swiss Future Farm in Tänikon, Switzerland. The company also will have research trials at several sites in the United States and Denmark. The studies will focus on best practices for cover-crop planting timing, termination methods, species selection and tillage systems to maximize carbon stores. Visit AGCOcorp.com for more information.