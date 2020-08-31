Interseeding cover crops, grazing and planting corn in 60-inch rows will be the topics covered during Land Stewardship Project’s Zoom event from 10 to 11:30 a.m. Sept. 10. Join the event 10 minutes prior to 10 a.m. for music and social time. All Zoom experience levels are welcome; guidance to using the platform will be given in the first 10 minutes of the program. The event is free but registration is required. Visit www.landstewardshipproject.org/events/interseed and click the link at the bottom of the page to complete required information fields and for more information. An e-mail with the event link and dial-in number will be sent after registration. Participants may video-connect from laptops or telephones, or simply call into the event.
The event will feature Aaron Gillespie, who farms conventional and organic ground near Fountain and Preston, Minnesota. He grows row crops, small grains, cover crops, hay and canning peas. He also rotationally grazes beef. He built his own interseeder to incorporate cover into his 30-inch and 60-inch corn. Interseeding into standing organic corn has been a project of his; he has learned a few techniques that he’s willing to share during the presentation.
The event will also include small-group discussions as well as time for question and answer. While we will miss seeing people in person, the event is going to be engaging and interactive. Email ssnater@landstewardshipproject.org with any questions or for help registering. Event sponsors are Albert Lea Seed House, La Crosse Seed, Prairie Creek Seed and Zabel Seed.