The AGCO Agriculture Foundation recently launched its COVID-19 Aid Program with a $100,000 grant to the World Food Program USA. The inaugural grant will support the World Food Program USA, which fights hunger worldwide. The donation will focus on vulnerable populations in Africa and Latin America. The funding will be used to help monitor the impact of the pandemic, pre-position food and medical supplies, and lend support to a newly established supply-chain coordination, said Lucinda Smith, chairperson of the AGCO Agriculture Foundation.
The foundation has launched the COVID-19 Aid Program with total funding of $500,000. It’s also making grants to nonprofits focused on hunger prevention and relief. The AGCO Agriculture Foundation is matching donations to as much $100,000. Visit wfpusa.org/aaf-match for more information.