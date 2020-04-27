Updates recently were provided concerning federal programs to help farmers impacted by the COVID-19 pandemic. With more federal funding signed into law last week farmers should talk to their lender as soon as possible about the programs. The University of Wisconsin-Division of Extension also has updated its resources page.
Economic Injury Disaster Loan Program – Farmers and ranchers will be eligible for Economic Injury Disaster Loans. The program provides an emergency grant of as much as $10,000 for small businesses suffering a loss of revenue due to the COVID-19 pandemic. A webinar will address the specifics of eligibility and how to submit an application through the Small Business Administration. Issues with how the program has performed in the past few weeks also will be addressed. The program offers an opportunity for farms unable to receive a Paycheck Protection Program forgivable loan. Webinars will be held from 3 to 4 p.m. Apr. 27 and Apr. 29. Register in advance.
Payroll Protection Program – Resumption of the Payroll Protection Program was announced Apr. 24 by the U.S. Small Business Administration and U.S. Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin. The Small Business Administration resumed accepting Payroll Protection Program loan applications Apr. 27 from approved lenders on behalf of any eligible borrower. That will ensure that the Small Business Administration has properly coded the system to account for changes made by the legislation. A webinar about the Paycheck Protection Program for farms and ranches will be begin at 3 p.m. Apr. 30. Register in advance.
Approved lenders are urged to process loan applications previously submitted by eligible borrowers and disburse funds expeditiously. Eligible borrowers who need the funds should work with an approved lender to apply.
Pandemic Unemployment Assistance – while loss of profits won’t make farmers eligible to apply for unemployment, some other situations might. An example is provided. The farmer may have lost work time as a result of becoming sick from COVID-19 or taking care of a family member sick from COVID-19. Farmers who have lost work time because of closed farmers markets also may be able to apply. Visit the Wisconsin Division of Workforce Development website for further details.
The University of Wisconsin-Division of Extension is offering several resources.
Business Tax Provisions under CARES Act: Payroll tax credit and deferral – The Coronavirus Aid, Relief and Economic Security Act is designed to sustain Americans during the COVID-19 health and economic crisis. The UW-Extension summarizes key business tax provisions implemented by the law including Employee Retention Credit and Payroll Deferral.
Updated Extension cash-flow budgeting tools and explanation
Heart of the Farm–Women in Agriculture online ‘Coffee Chat’ series – UW-Extension’s Heart of the Farm-Women in Agriculture program will host a statewide Zoom conference to introduce the series, which will be held from 1 to 2:15 p.m., beginning May 8.
Visit beginningfarmers.org and search for "economic injury disaster loan for farmers webinars" and sba.gov/paycheckprotection and dwd.wisconsin.gov/uiben/pua and farms.extension.wisc.edu and search for "coronavirus" for more information.