The National Corn Growers Association recently shared best practices for managing COVID-19 as farmers prepare for spring planting. Limiting interactions and exposure can help limit risks related to the virus.
1. Identify and coordinate a drop-off location for supplier deliveries to the farm. If possible set this apart from on-farm traffic areas and housing.
2. Create specific instructions for drop-off deliveries.
- Provide the location and all procedures needed at the drop-off point.
- Create signage to easily identify drop-off points.
- List all contacts with contact information to assist with questions leading up to delivery and upon arrival.
- Practice distancing with delivery drivers. Keep a recommended distance of at least six feet.
3. Log all deliveries and on-farm entries.
- Use a visitor's log for everyone entering the farm.
- Monitor personal travel with a travel log.
4. Prepare an on-farm workforce.
- Provide guidance for hand washing and handling materials. Make sure guidance is available and communicated to employees.
- Alert off-farm employees or seasonal help. All sick employees must stay home.
- Alert employees to the location of sanitizing materials.
- Encourage employees to avoid large gatherings and practice social distancing during non-work hours.
5. Sanitize contact surfaces.
- Disinfect all door handles and knobs, floor mats, steering wheels and other commonly contacted surfaces.
- Sanitize common gathering places such as shops, lunch areas and office spaces.
Farms should have continuity-of-business plans to keep operations running smoothly in case of any disruption. Many state departments of agriculture are recommending that farms review and update or write a continuity-of-business plan in case of disruption due to COVID-19.
It is important to have written documentation of one's business operations in case of illness so that another family member or neighbor can assist if one needs to be isolated or treated due to COVID-19. Regardless of operation size, production practices or type of operations, develop continuity-of-business plans in case of illness or injury. Communicate the plan to family members or another person who can assume management if necessary.
Visit cdc.gov/coronavirus/2019-ncov/community/guidance-business-response.html and purdue.edu and search for "COVID-19 guide for farmers" and portal.ct.gov/DOAG for more information.