Many areas continue to be impacted by the COVID-19 pandemic and producers may otherwise be unable to meet certain policy requirements due to concerns of spreading the virus. The U.S. Department of Agriculture’s Risk Management Agency states it is committed to providing flexibility that supports health and safety while also ensuring the federal crop-insurance program continues to serve as a risk-management tool.
For the 2021 and 2022 crop years, approved insurance providers may allow a policyholder to report acreage as certified organic or as acreage in transition to organic. The policyholder must certify that he or she has requested, in writing, a written certification or other documentation from a certifying agent on or before the acreage-reporting deadline.
Policyholders must continue to use generally recognized organic practices in accordance with their policy. The relief also applies to Whole Farm Revenue Protection.
For the 2020 crop year, approved insurance providers may allow a producer to report acreage as certified organic or as acreage in transition to organic. The producer must provide documentation that he or she has requested, in writing, a written certification or other documentation from a certifying agent by the acreage-reporting deadline. Producers must continue to use generally recognized organic practices in accordance with their policy.
Visit rma.usda.gov and search for "MGR-20-026" and rma.usda.gov and search for "MGR-20-013" for more information.