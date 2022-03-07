 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Cranberry growers present honors

Wisconsin State Cranberry Growers Association logo

The Wisconsin State Cranberry Growers Association recently honored Amaya Atucha, a University of Wisconsin-Madison associate horticulture professor and UW-Division of Extension fruit specialist; and Kate VandenBosch, dean of the UW-College of Agricultural and Life Sciences.

Atucha was named the 2022 Researcher of the Year and VandenBosch earned the association’s Service Industry Award.

The Wisconsin State Cranberry Growers Association awards are presented to individuals for their support of the association and Wisconsin’s cranberry community. Visit wiscran.org for more information.

+2 
Amaya Atucha

+2 
Kate VandenBosch

