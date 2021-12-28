Cranberry resiliency targeted

More extreme weather is expected due to climate change, which poses challenges for cranberry-production regions. Cranberries are sensitive to heat stress, leading to declines in yield and fruit quality, and increases in disease pressure.
Researchers at the U.S. Department of Agriculture's Agricultural Research Service are working to preserve cranberry production in the face of climate change. The nation's major cranberry-production regions also are locations for Agricultural Research Service-funded cranberry research – Massachusetts, New Jersey, Oregon, Washington and Wisconsin.
Each of these states has experienced warming climates in the past century, but New Jersey and Massachusetts have experienced some of the most rapid warming. Without a solution soon, the United States may handle fewer, smaller or reduced-quality cranberries.
Jeffrey Neyhart, a research geneticist at the Agricultural Research Service, said it’s important to understand the interaction between a cranberry's genetics and its environment.
"Once we understand the interaction, we'll be able to protect and increase productivity, fruit quality, stress tolerance and disease resistance,” he said.
Tapping into the wild cranberry gene pool may be one way to improve the resiliency of the cultivated cranberry. Neyhart and other researchers are working to discover wild cranberry genes that are associated with various stresses.
"We were able to identify genomic segments in the wild cranberry that correlate with stresses such as extreme temperatures, soil pH and drought," he said. "Selecting the genomic segments in breeding can help us to efficiently move more favorable wild genetics into new cranberry varieties."
Agricultural Research Service scientists also are trying to better understand heat tolerance in cranberries. That could lead to improved cultivar recommendations for growers based on their location or management practices. Visit ars.usda.gov for more information.