Light absorption and carbon-dioxide assimilation in crop canopies is the focus of a new study. The findings could be used to develop more efficient crop canopies to increase yields, according to scientists working on Realizing Increased Photosynthetic Efficiency – RIPE. The program is being led by the University of Illinois.
The program is engineering crops to be more productive by improving photosynthesis. The research team screened 50 cowpea genotypes from a multi-parent advanced generation inter-cross – MAGIC – population. Using a canopy gas-exchange chamber the researchers screened genotypes for canopy-architecture traits, photosynthesis and water-use efficiency. The chamber was used for measuring the rate by which plants would convert atmospheric carbon dioxide into carbohydrates as energy for growth.
The team used models to group the genotypes into five general canopy-architectural types. They studied leaf-area index, leaf greenness, and canopy height and width. The analyses enabled them to gather information on traits or combinations of traits that could be modified to have the greatest impact on canopy photosynthesis.
Canopy architecture contributed to more than 38 percent of the variance observed in photosynthesis. In canopies with less biomass the major limitation to photosynthesis was leaf area. In canopies with greater biomass the major limiting factor was the light environment. Canopies with more biomass have greater photosynthesis when leaves at the top of the canopy have less chlorophyll content.
Overall canopy architecture significantly affected photosynthetic efficiency and water-use efficiency. That suggests that optimizing canopy structures can contribute to yield enhancement in crops.
More research is needed but the study has established that variation exists and can be used to improve productivity of an important food crop, according to the researchers. “Assessing Diversity in Canopy Architecture, Photosynthesis and Water-use Efficiency in the Cowpea MAGIC Population” recently was published in “Food and Energy Security.” Visit onlinelibrary.wiley.com and search for “Assessing Diversity in Canopy Architecture" for more information.