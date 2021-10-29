Crop Connection

Fertilizer-research council funds projects
The Wisconsin Fertilizer Research Council is providing more than $100,000 for University of Wisconsin research projects.
• Carrie Laboski of the UW-Madison department of soil science received $47,052 for the project, “Long-term PK (phosphorus potassium) trial to evaluate sustainable crop production in Wisconsin 2021-2023.”
• Matt Ruark of the UW-Madison department of soil science received $26,765 for the project, “Nitrogen availability of fall applied manure in a sustainably intensive silage system” and $13,460 for the project, “Growth and nutrient uptake patterns of russet varieties of potato.”
• Yi Wang of the UW-Madison department of horticulture received $25,800 for the project, “Evaluating groundwater nitrogen crediting and reutilization for potato production in central Wisconsin.”
Researchers will use the funding to study soil management, soil fertility, plant nutrition, surface and groundwater quality, and other activities that promote the correct use of fertilizer. Projects directly benefit farmers and the results are shared to help make decisions about fertilizer application. Visit frc.soils.wisc.edu/projects/2020-2024-projects/2020-projects for more information.