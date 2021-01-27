Crop Connection

USDA unveils new insurance option
The U.S. Department of Agriculture’s Risk Management Agency recently released a new Federal Crop Insurance product, the Enhanced Coverage Option. It will be available for 31 spring-planted crops for the 2021 crop year and is expected to be available for additional crops starting in the 2022 crop year.
The Enhanced Coverage Option allows policyholders to purchase additional area-based coverage for a portion of the deductible for their underlying yield- or revenue-based crop-insurance policy. The Enhanced Coverage Option must be purchased as an endorsement to the Yield Protection, Revenue Protection, Revenue Protection with the Harvest Price Exclusion, Actual Production History or Yield-Based Dollar Amount of Insurance policy.
The Enhanced Coverage Option provides coverage in bands from 86 percent to a choice of either 90 percent or 95 percent of expected yield or revenue. It pays a loss on an area basis, and an indemnity triggers when the county-level yield or revenue decreases to less than 90 percent or 95 percent of its expected level. There is an additional premium associated with the coverage, and premium subsidies are offered to make the policy more affordable. Unlike the Supplemental Coverage Option, the Enhanced Coverage Option coverage is unaffected by Agriculture Risk Coverage participation for the same crop, on the same acres. Producers may select the Enhanced Coverage Option regardless of the farm program election. Visit www.rma.usda.gov for more information.
Strategy makes plants more salt-tolerant
A research team from the Centre for Research in Agricultural Economics recently found that plants are more tolerant to soil salinity by regulating the TEMPRANILLO or TEM genes. The findings open new possibilities in the development of plant varieties that are better adapted to climate change.
The study, led by researcher Soraya Pelaz, reveals the crucial role that TEM genes play in protecting plants from increased soil salinity, one of the major limiting factors for crop production. To discover how TEM genes regulate plant growth under saline conditions, the team analyzed mutant Arabidopsis plants with excess and deficiency of TEM grown in saline soils. Plants with large concentrations of salt flower later and produce almost no seeds, but the study found that mutant plants with TEM deficiency flower earlier, thus producing seeds, so their shorter life cycle allowed them to escape the blockage of growth caused by salt. Visit www.isaaa.org for more information.
Members elected to board
The American Soybean Association’s board of directors recently elected the leaders who will guide the organization in 2021.
Kevin Scott of South Dakota will serve as 2021 president. Scott previously served as vice-president, secretary and an at-large member of the American Soybean Association’s Governing Committee. He's been on the American Soybean Association board since 2012.
Bill Gordon of Minnesota, immediate past-president, moves to the role of chairman.
Davie Stephens of Kentucky, former chairman, rotates off the nine-member governing committee but remains on the American Soybean Association board.
Brad Doyle of Arkansas was elected to serve as vice-president, a position that places him in line to serve as the association’s president in 2022. Doyle previously served as secretary and at-large member of the American Soybean Association’s Governing Committee.
In addition the board voted to elect Daryl Cates of Illinois as secretary; Stan Born of Illinois as treasurer; and Josh Gackle of North Dakota, Caleb Ragland of Kentucky, George Goblish of Minnesota and Dennis Fujan of Nebraska as at-large members of the governing committee.
With the retirement of American Soybean Association director John Heisdorffer of Iowa, new member Jeff Jorgenson of Iowa begins his nine-year term on the American Soybean Association board.
The American Soybean Association represents U.S. soybean farmers on domestic and international policy issues important to the soybean industry. The American Soybean Association has 26 affiliated state associations representing 30 soybean-producing states and more than 300,000 soybean. Visit www.soygrowers.com for more information.
Record set in sorghum-yield contest
A new U.S. dryland sorghum-yield record has recently been set at 245.86 bushels per acre, achieved with Pioneer seed variety 84G62 by Ella Johnston of Fulton County, Pennsylvania, in the 35th National Sorghum Yield Contest.
The 2020 National Sorghum Yield Contest had seven national winners, selected from three categories for both the eastern and western regions of the United States, and one winner selected for the food-grade division.
- Kimberly Gamble of Kansas won the Irrigated West category with a yield of 223.51 bushels per acre.
- Jeffrey Barlieb of New Jersey won the Irrigated East category with a yield of 200.71 bushels per acre.
- David Knoll of South Dakota won the Dryland-Tillage West category with a yield of 205.32 bushels per acre.
- Santino Santini Jr. of New Jersey won the Dryland-Tillage East category with a yield of 203.94 bushels per acre.
- Long Farms -- Jerry and Sue Long of Kansas won the Dryland-No Till West category with a yield of 186.84 bushels per acre.
- Ella Johnston of Pennsylvania won the Dryland-No Till East category with a yield of 245.86 bushels per acre.
- Stephanie Santini of New Jersey won the Food Grade category with a yield of 189.10 bushels per acre.
Visit sorghumgrowers.com/yield-contest for more information.
Pet food presents value-added market
U.S. sorghum recently received excellent praise during the Changcheng Industry Pet Show held in China. The grain was recognized for its nutritional benefits and easy processing use in pet food.
The U.S. Grains Council arranged for Greg Aldrich, pet-food-program coordinator at Kansas State University, to virtually attend the 2020 Changcheng Industry Pet Food Ingredients Conference -- both to discuss the uses of sorghum and other grains as ingredients, and increase interest in the potential market.
U.S. grains and co-products -- including sorghum, corn and distiller’s dried grains with solubles -- are primarily used in animal feed in China. But the country is also home to a rapidly growing pet-food industry that currently produces more than 1.5 million metric tons annually. Visit grains.org and search for "pet food China" for more information.