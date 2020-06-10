Check pesticide database before use
As corn producers prepare fields for the 2020 planting season, they may need to use an alternative herbicide to combat weeds. Two products containing the active ingredient isoxaflutole are currently pending renewal from the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency for use in Wisconsin and are not permitted in Wisconsin.
Registrations expired Feb. 15, 2020, for the isoxaflutole products produced by Bayer CropScience: Corvus, EPA Reg No. 264-1066, and Balance Flexx, EPA Reg. No. 264-1067. Use of the products without the Wisconsin Product Bulletin is in violation of the product Section 3 label and is not permitted under federal regulations.
Once the products are renewed, the Wisconsin Department of Agriculture, Trade and Consumer Protection will update the state pesticide database. Visit www.kellysolutions.com/wi/pesticideindex.asp to view the database. Pesticide dealers and applicators should check the database prior to selling or using a pesticide, and remember to use products in accordance with label requirements.
In Wisconsin pesticide applicators must follow all product use directions and precautions on the Wisconsin Product Bulletin, which must accompany the sale and packaging of the product, and the container label. The product bulletin must be in the possession of the user at the time of the pesticide application.
Email datcppesticideinfo@wisconsin.gov for more information.
Three new herbicides anticipated
HELM Agro US Inc. and Ishihara Sangyo Kaisha Ltd. recently entered into a long-term collaboration for the commercial development of three novel crop-protection herbicides. The companies plan to launch three new herbicides that target top-of-mind weed-control challenges faced by growers across multiple crop segments.
First in the lineup is a new protoporphyrinogen oxidase-inhibitor herbicide developed from a new ISK molecule for rapid and effective preplant burndown of broadleaf and grass weeds.
A novel active ingredient for the corn, cotton and soybean markets, the new technology receives performance ratings in controlling a broad spectrum of weeds across a wide variety of crops and geographies, including ALS-, triazine- and glyphosate-resistant species. Additional characteristics include an ultra-low use rate, broad tank mix compatibility and expanded use as a desiccant for cotton. Classified as a Group 14 herbicide, the product will be formulated as a suspension concentrate with EPA registration expected in 2020.
Second on the list is a non-selective burndown herbicide for specialty crops featuring a new active ingredient from the ISK development pipeline. Grapes will be the first high-value crop to garner access to the technology for broad spectrum control of grass and broadleaf weeds, including many resistant to other herbicide classes. EPA and state registrations for the new herbicide are anticipated for later in the year. Further registrations for citrus, pulse crops and tree nuts are expected in 2022. To accommodate grower preference, the product will be developed in a water dispersible granular formulation.
The third product forthcoming is a co-formulation of the active ingredients tolpyralate and nicosulfuron for selective postemergence broadleaf and grass control in field corn and seed corn. Product highlights include a low use rate, superior crop safety features and a wide application window.
Visit www.helmagro.com or www.iskbc.com for more information.
Path cleared for U.S. sorghum exports to Vietnam
A new pest-risk assessment has been approved by both the U.S. Department of Agriculture and Vietnam’s Ministry of Agriculture and Rural Development. The approval opens the door for U.S. sorghum to flow into the country for high-value uses including pet food and liquor as well as a feed product for the aquaculture, poultry and swine industries.
The opening follows nearly five years of collaborative efforts by the U.S. Grains Council, the United Sorghum Checkoff Program and the National Sorghum Producers along with work with the U.S. Department of Agriculture’s Foreign Agricultural Service and the Animal and Plant Health Inspection Service as well as regulators and industry in Vietnam.
It also highlights the importance of addressing a wide range of constraints to new demand opportunities for U.S. agricultural products and collaboration among U.S. agriculture groups with access to specialized knowledge about the many details of commodity exports.
Work on the pest-risk assessment, which outlines how U.S. sorghum must be handled to meet regulations in Vietnam, became even more critical after a vessel of sorghum originally destined for China in April 2018 was diverted to Vietnam but couldn’t be delivered because there was no pest-risk-assessment protocol in place.
Official approval from USDA’s Animal and Plant Health Inspection Service coupled with Vietnam’s pest risk assessment approval opens the door for Vietnam to issue import licenses when Vietnamese importers request one for sorghum. Visit grains.org or www.sorghumcheckoff.com for more information.