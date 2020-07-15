Checkoff selects class members
The United Sorghum Checkoff Program recently selected 13 farmers from five states to the Leadership Sorghum Class V, an 18-month program designed to develop the next generation of sorghum leaders and industry advocates.
- David Barrett from Sinton, Texas
- John Browning from Plainview, Texas
- Matthew Crane from Pritchett, Colorado
- Daniel Hopper from Leonardville, Kansas
- Winter Johnston from McConnellsburg, Pennsylvania
- Deanna Lanier from Valley Center, Kansas
- Matt McCune from Plainville, Kansas
- Brant Peterson from Johnson, Kansas
- Gage Porter from Mercer, Missouri
- Dale Stoltzfus from Schuylkill Haven, Pennsylvania
- Ciera Ware from Ralls, Texas
- Brian Younker from Spearville, Kansas
- Kirk Zerr from Quniter, Kansas
Participants of the Leadership Sorghum program will gain an understanding of how sorghum moves through the value chain, how checkoffs and interest groups interact on behalf of the industry, and what the future holds for the crop through hands-on and classroom-style education. Leadership Sorghum Class V will complete professional development training and have several networking opportunities as well. Visit www.sorghumcheckoff.com for more information.
Corn-planted acreage increased
The U.S. Department of Agriculture's National Agricultural Statistics Service recently estimated 92 million acres of corn were planted in the United States for 2020, which is a 3 percent increase from this past year, according to the recently released acreage report. Soybean area planted is estimated at 83.8 million acres, which is a 10 percent increase from this past year.
Following the Prospective Plantings report released in late spring, the USDA’s National Agricultural Statistics Service surveyed nearly 71,000 farm operators during the first two weeks of June to gather information on what farmers actually planted.
There were many key findings released in the acreage report. Growers expect to harvest 84.0 million acres of corn for grain, which is a 3 percent increase from 2019. Unchanged from 2019, 92 percent of all corn acres planted in the United States are biotech. Visit www.nass.usda.gov for more information.
Japanese beetles spotted
Japanese beetle adults have now been reported in several Wisconsin counties, including Dane County. Only one was observed the week of June 20 at the University of Wisconsin-West Madison Agricultural Research Station vineyards. Emergence has just begun in the past week or so; numbers will continue to increase in the next several weeks.
For many years now Japanese beetles have been described as established in the southern half of the state but not in the northern part of the state. However Krista Hamilton at the Wisconsin Department of Agriculture, Trade and Consumer Protection recently reported that Japanese beetles are now established as far north as Bayfield County. All grape and berry growers throughout the state should pay attention to the voracious herbivore.
Adults feed on grape leaves quite extensively, though for the most part only cause cosmetic damage. Chemical products for control include organophosphates, carbamates, pyrethroids and neonicotinoids.
As a preventative measure, soil applications of an insecticide such as imidacloprid, clothianidin or thiamethoxan in late June -- as a grub control for the new eggs being laid -- can help reduce future populations of adults on crops. But keep in mind that strategy has been shown to be short-lived in blueberries as new adults from outside of the fields move in. Visit fruit.wisc.edu for more information.