Crop Connection

Sorghum Checkoff names executive director
Norma Ritz Johnson was recently selected as the new executive director for the United Sorghum Checkoff Program. Johnson most recently served as executive vice-president for the Lubbock Chamber of Commerce, where she led strategic initiatives and staff communications with an emphasis on transportation, agriculture and health care. She also served as communications director for the National Sorghum Producers in the early 2000s. Johnson replaces Florentino Lopez, who has served as the organization’s executive director since 2011. Lopez will continue to serve the sorghum industry in a new capacity consulting on international market development. Visit www.sorghumcheckoff.com for more information.