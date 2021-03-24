Crop Connection

Association announces corn-yield winners
The Wisconsin Corn Growers Association recently named the 2020 Wisconsin Corn Yield Contest winners.
Winners were selected from four geographical divisions – the Northern and Southern divisions plus two county-specific divisions. The county-specific divisions were based on active county corn-grower associations, and included Columbia and Rock counties. In total there were four eligible divisions that were awarded cash prizes. First place earned $500. Second place earned $250. Third place earned $100. The winning entries had the best corn yield based on bushels per acre.
Columbia County Corn Growers
- Allan Schroeder of Rio won first place. He grew 255.7947 bushels per acre.
- Zachary Mickelson of DeForest won second place. He grew 243.4133 bushels per acre.
Rock County Corn Growers
- Nick Venable of Janesville won first place. He grew 279.1467 bushels per acre.
Northern Wisconsin
- Jeff Laskowski of Plover won first place. He grew 302.4913 bushels per acre.
- Eric Weber of Barron won second place. He grew 272.7541 bushels per acre.
- Barb Laskowski of Plover won third place. She grew 271.7817 bushels per acre.
Southern Wisconsin
- Jerry Kreuziger of Juneau won first place. He grew 266.5071 bushels per acre.
- Dan Duthie of Theresa won second place. He grew 248.226 bushels per acre.
- Richard Lucas of Hancock won third place. He grew 244.6635 bushels per acre.
To be eligible entrants must be a Wisconsin Corn Growers Association member in good standing, and the contest entry must be from a field of corn 10 or more acres in size of one variety. The contest area may be any shape, but the contest plot must be a total of 1.25 or more harvested acres. Visit www.wicorn.org for more information.
Several win conservation award
Four regional winners recently earned the 2021 Conservation Legacy Award from The American Soybean Association.
- Jason Russell of Monticello, Iowa, for the Midwest Region
- Brian Ryberg of Buffalo Lake, Minnesota, for the Upper Midwest Region
- Danny Murphy of Canton, Mississippi, for the South Region
- Jim Isley of Palmyra, Michigan, for the Northeast Region
One of the regional winners will be announced as the national winner.
The Conservation Legacy Award is a national program designed to recognize the outstanding environmental and conservation achievements of soybean farmers, which help produce more sustainable U.S. soybeans. A national selection committee, composed of soybean farmers, conservationists, agronomists and natural resource professionals, evaluated nominations based on each farmer’s environmental and economic program. Visit www.SoyGrowers.com for more information.
Alfalfa-production survey seeks participants
The University of Minnesota, the University of Wisconsin and the U.S. Department of Agriculture’s Agricultural Research Service are asking farmers and crop consultants to complete a 10-minute survey to help increase the knowledge base on alfalfa production practices in the upper Midwest.
The survey is designed to help inform an alfalfa and sustainable cropping systems project exploring how changing crop rotations and alfalfa production methods affects soil health, crop and dairy production systems, and farm profitability. The information shared will help to understand how alfalfa production varies and could be improved across the upper Midwest. Visit z.umn.edu/alfalfasurvey for more information and to take the survey.
Learning-center course added
The National Organic Program recently added a new course to the Organic Integrity Learning Center. The course is “Organic Regulations and Retail Labeling.”
The course introduces the federal organic standards and the stakeholders responsible for rulemaking, implementation and enforcement. It is intended for farms and businesses considering organic certification and for organic professionals who participate in the regulatory process. The course explains the different components of the organic standards—the Organic Foods Production Act, the USDA organic regulations, and the National Organic Program Handbook. The course also covers the rules for labels, labeling and marketing of organic retail products. No cost for the class. Visit usda.geniussis.com/PublicStudentSignUp.aspx for more information.
Challenge winners deliver next-generation technologies
Seven finalists were recently selected for the Soy Innovation Challenge. Selections were made from nearly 90 worldwide applicants. The ag-tech startups and teams offered solutions across a wide range of specialized fields, ranging from land stewardship and greenhouse gas monitoring to blockchain, traceability advancements and detailed nutritional information.
A total of $220,000 in cash prizes was awarded to the winners, along with in-kind cloud computing technical service credits and entrepreneurial networking and business coaching.
The four cash-prize winners were announced at the Commodity Classic 2021.
- Regrow, formerly FluroSat, provides full crop-cycle analytics for sustainable and profitable agriculture. They won the grand prize of $100,000.
- Ecosystem Services Market Consortium is a national ecosystem services market with the goal to provide farmers with compensation for the economic and social benefits from their land stewardship practices. They won the first runner-up prize of $60,000.
- SoilMetrics provides software services for farmers to understand current greenhouse gas emissions and evaluate options for reducing them. They won the second runner-up prize of $40,000.
- Genesis Feed Technologies is a platform that increases the market value of U.S. soybeans across the supply chain by revealing the economic impact of their high-quality nutritional profile. They won the third runner-up prize of $20,000.
The three winners of the Amazon Web Services in-kind cloud computing technical service credits were announced at Commodity Classic 2021.
- SoilMetrics was the winner of $25,000 in-kind credits.
- SLUCode was the winner of $10,000 in-kind credits.
- The New Fork was the winner of $10,000 in-kind credits.
Cash-prize winners were selected using methodical criteria developed with the sponsors and partners of the Soy Innovation Challenge. The Amazon Web Services credits award winners were selected based on the advancement of their innovations and the finalists that would best benefit from and utilize the credits and support services.
The Soy Innovation Challenge bridges the gap between production agriculture and technology companies that have farmer profitability top of mind. Ultimately the winners presented an innovative solution that has strong potential to scale and capture more value back to farmers with financial and technical support. Visit www.unitedsoybean.org for more information.