Grant intended to improve cranberries, blueberries
A team of scientists recently received $12.8 million to improve the fruit quality of cranberries and blueberries. The Vaccinium Coordinated Agricultural Project or VacCAP was awarded a four-year $6.4 million grant from the U.S. Department of Agriculture with another $6.4 million from matching funds.
VacCAP will study blueberries and cranberries, both part of the Vaccinium genus, with a goal of improving the fruit and products made from the fruit. The production value of cranberries and blueberries is more than $1 billion in the United States, and Wisconsin is the top producer of cranberries in the world. VacCAP is a multi-institutional effort.
The project is largely industry-driven, and surveys identified firmness, color and fruit size as important priorities for cranberry producers. As the cranberry market shifts from juice to other products such as sweetened dried cranberries, the industry needs to produce more high-quality fruit. Currently, as much as 20 percent of cranberries are unusable as dried cranberries and are shifted into the juice concentrate market, which commands a decreased price and can become saturated. For the economic sustainability of the cranberry industry, more fruit that is suitable for the dried cranberry market is needed.
The VacCAP project will identify the genetic factors that contribute to fruit characteristics such as texture and appearance, and it will then tie those characteristics to fruit quality. Ultimately, enhanced DNA tools will allow breeders to select the qualities they want in the berries and more quickly incorporate them into new cultivars. Visit cals.wisc.edu for more information.
Fruit, vegetable industry targeted for relief
About $2.7 billion in financial support was recently made available to the fruit and vegetable industry in response to the overwhelming losses from the COVID-19 emergency. That support is divided with $2.1 billion allocated for direct payment to growers and $100 million per month for the next six months in produce purchases.
Those funds came from the bipartisan Coronavirus Aid, Relief, and Economic Securities Act, CARES, passed by Congress March 29 to support the overall economy. With small business loans being tapped out and other funding inadequate, another financial relief bill is being considered in Congress.
There are several important details of the fruit and vegetable package.
- $2.1 billion in payments to growers and grower-shippers of fresh produce for demonstrated losses caused by the COVID-19 pandemic, with a commitment to relieve the debts of PACA-licensed buyers for losses covered by government payments.
- $100 million per month for the next six months in a new “Buy Fresh” program funded through the Families First Coronavirus Response Act in which the federal government will purchase fresh produce and pay for its delivery to food banks, curb-side school pick-up sites and other non-profit institutions.
Visit www.usda.gov for more information.