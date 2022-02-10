Crop Connection

Yield-contest winners chosen
The National Sorghum Producers recently announced the winners of the 2021 Sorghum Yield Contest. Top yields are highlighted in three different categories ranging from the eastern to western U.S. regions.
There are six 2021 first-place national winners of the National Sorghum Producers Yield Contest.
• Tom Vogel from Hartley County, Texas, in the Irrigated West category with a yield of 241.18 bushels per acre – Pioneer 85P75
• Mike Scates from White County, Illinois, in the Irrigated East category with a yield of 182.24 bushels per acre – Pioneer 84G62
• David Knoll from Charles Mix County, South Dakota, in the Dryland Tillage West category with a yield of 170.21 bushels per acre – Pioneer 89Y79
• Harry P. Johnston from Fulton County, Pennsylvania, in the Dryland Tillage East category with a yield of 221.50 bushels per acre – Pioneer 84G62
• Kasey Gamble from Kiowa County, Kansas, in the Dryland No-Till West category with a yield of 244.03 bushels per acre – Pioneer 85P44
• Chris Santini from Warren County, New Jersey, in the Dryland No-Till East category with a yield of 234.90 bushels per acre – Pioneer 84G62
The national winners will be recognized further in March 2022 during Commodity Classic. Visit sorghumgrowers.com/yieldcontest for more information.
New directors elected
New directors were recently elected to serve the American Soybean Association.
• Brad Doyle of Arkansas will serve as president. Doyle previously served as vice-president, as secretary and as an at-large member of the executive committee.
• Immediate past-president Kevin Scott of South Dakota moves to the role of chairman.
• Daryl Cates of Illinois will serve as vice-president.
• Caleb Ragland of Kentucky will serve as secretary.
• Josh Gackle of North Dakota will serve as treasurer.
• Stan Born of Illinois will serve as an at-large member of the executive committee.
• George Goblish of Minnesota will serve as an at-large member of the executive committee.
• Ronnie Russell of Missouri will serve as an at-large member of the executive committee.
• Scott Metzger of Ohio will serve as an at-large member of the executive committee.
The American Soybean Association also welcomed nine new directors who began their nine-year terms.
• Jamie Beyer of Minnesota
• Adam Guetter of Minnesota
• Michael Petefish of Minnesota
• Roberta Simpson-Dolbeare of Illinois
• Mike Koehne of Indiana
• Fred Sipes of Kentucky
• Ryan Rhoades of Ohio
• Heather Feuerstein of Mississippi
• Jeff Harrison of Canada
Visit soygrowers.com for more information.
Corn-contest results released
The National Corn Growers Association recently announced the results of the National Corn Yield Contest. The 27 national winners in nine production categories had verified yields averaging more than 376.7593 bushels per acre, compared to the projected national average of 177 bushels per acre. While there is no overall contest winner, yields from first-, second- and third-place farmers overall production categories averaged 285.5971 bushels per acre.
David Hula of Charles City, Virginia, crested the 600 bushel-per-acre mark again this year in the contest. Hula repeated his accomplishment and produced the greatest yield in the contest with 602.1694 bushels per acre.
Winners receive national recognition in publications as well as trips or other awards from participating sponsoring seed, chemical and crop protection companies. Winners will be honored in March 2022 during the Commodity Classic in New Orleans, Louisiana. Visit www.ncga.com for more information.
USDA to conduct study
The U.S. Department of Agriculture’s National Agricultural Statistics Service is now conducting the 2021 Farm Producer Study to improve knowledge and understanding of agricultural producers and help the USDA improve services to them. A brief questionnaire was mailed to about 75,000 U.S. agricultural producers across the country. Taking no more than 10 minutes to complete, the questionnaire asked participants for demographic and basic farm information.
The National Agricultural Statistics Service conducts studies to determine what questions to incorporate in future censuses and surveys. The study includes questions about race, ethnicity, gender and disability status. Study results will be posted on the National Agricultural Statistics Service website as a research report in the Education and Outreach section next year. No official estimates will be published from the study. Visit www.nass.usda.gov for more information.
Soybean-yield winners announced
The finalists for the 2021 Wisconsin Soybean Association Soybean Yield Contest were recently announced.
The top-two entries in each division are in no particular order.
Division 4
• Ron Digman of Mount Hope planted Pioneer P28A42X.
• Don and Doug Midthun of Arlington planted Asgrow AG20X9.
Division 3
• Jim Salentine of Luxemburg planted Stine 20EB23.
*Only one entry was submitted for Division 3
Division 2
• Scott Peavey of Woodville planted Asgrow AG11X8.
• Mike and Dean Wegner of Sparta planted Pioneer P18A33X.
Division 1
• Jim Wilson of St. Croix Falls planted Asgrow AG11X8.
• Josey Wilson of St. Croix Falls planted Pioneer P16A84X.
The Soybean Quality Contest was optional for any Soybean Yield Contest entrant. There are no geographical divisions for the Quality Contest. One cash award will be presented statewide to the highest protein plus oil yield per acre -- measured in pounds per acre.
Only one grain sample was submitted for the Soybean Quality Contest.
• Jim Salentine of Luxemburg planted Stine 20EB23.
The final ranking and awards will be presented at the Corn Soy Expo. Contact 608-800-7056 or spconley@wisc.edu for more information.
Checkoff program revises strategic efforts
The United Sorghum Checkoff Program recently announced a strategic reorganization of its marketing team. Under the new structure, the Sorghum Checkoff will focus on developing and advancing sorghum as the resource-conserving ingredient and efforts to reveal the potential and versatility of sorghum through increased shared value.
The new marketing team includes longtime Sorghum Checkoff team members who now hold expanded roles from their previous regional marketing positions.
• Shelee Padgett, Director of Emerging Markets & Grower Leader Development
• Brent Crafton, Director of Feed Ingredient Utilization
• Zach Simon, Director of Ingredient Utilization and Pet Food
Visit www.sorghumcheckoff.com for more information.
Soybean board elects new leadership
Farmer-leaders of the soy checkoff recently elected Ralph Lott from Seneca Falls, New York, as 2022 chair and 10 other farmer-leaders to serve on the executive committee of the United Soybean Board.
• Meagan Kaiser of Missouri was elected vice-chair.
• Ed Lammers of Nebraska was elected secretary.
• Steve Reinhard of Ohio was elected treasurer.
• Tom Oswald of Iowa was elected.
• Belinda Burrier of Maryland was elected.
• Philip Good of Mississippi was elected.
• Kevin Wilson of Indiana was elected.
• Gary Berg of Illinois was elected.
• Matt Gast of North Dakota was elected.
• Dan Farney of Illinois is past-chair.
The mission of the soy checkoff is to create value for U.S. soybean farmers by investing in research, education and promotion of U.S. soybeans. Research and promotion projects are implemented by United Soybean Board with oversight from the U.S. Department of Agriculture’s Agricultural Marketing Service. Visit unitedsoybean.org for more information.
Variety tool, publications available
North Dakota Agricultural Experiment Station and North Dakota State University-Extension researchers test varieties of the major cereal and broadleaf crops for yield and quality characteristics on an annual basis. This past year’s variety selection guides summarize the results of the variety trials conducted in 2021, which are now available. Visit bit.ly/NDSUVarietyGuides for summary guides for all major crops. The PDFs can be downloaded and printed. On the same page, variety trial results for major and minor crops can be found by test location.
The variety tool is part of the newly organized North Dakota State University Ag Hub. Farmers can select a crop and a specific trial location, and a sortable table will show the varieties, characteristics measured in the field, yield and quality traits observed. Each column can be sorted, so farmers can find the information needed quickly. Visit www.ndsu.edu/agriculture/ag-hub for more information.
New project supports maple syrup industry
A new three-year $470,387 U.S. Department of Agriculture Acer Access and Development grant will allow the University of Wisconsin-Madison Division of Extension and partners to expand maple sugaring outreach and education efforts in the state. The project is geared toward private woodland owners, farmers, tribal communities and other groups that have been overlooked by previous outreach efforts but are well-positioned to take advantage of the economic, culinary and cultural benefits of sugaring.
Project Manager Jeremy Solin is a natural resources professional, small business owner and fifth-generation syrup producer who understands the potential value of the industry to the state. Under Solin’s guidance, a diverse group of project collaborators and advisory board members with backgrounds in agriculture, forestry, community development, communications, program evaluation and tribal relations will develop and deliver tailored programming to meet the needs of producers and help them overcome any barriers to starting in the industry. A producer needs assessment will commence in early 2022 with outreach efforts beginning later in the year. Training dates and engagement opportunity announcements will follow. Visit fyi.extension.wisc.edu/news/2021/12/02/supporting-wi-maple-syrup-industry/ for more information.