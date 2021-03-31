Crop Connection

Data powers new soil-moisture portal
Farmers, researchers, meteorologists and others now have access to high-resolution National Aeronautics and Space Administration -- NASA -- data on soil moisture due to a new tool developed by the U.S. Department of Agriculture’s National Agricultural Statistics Service in collaboration with NASA and George Mason University.
The tool, Crop Condition and Soil Moisture Analytics, provides access to high-resolution data from NASA’s Soil Moisture Active Passive mission and the Moderate Resolution Imaging Spectroradiometer instrument in a user-friendly format. Soil-moisture data are critical for professionals in the agriculture and natural resource sectors who use soil moisture in tandem with other data to plan crop planting, forecast yields, monitor droughts or floods, and improve weather forecasts.
Some of the tool’s primary users will be National Agricultural Statistics Service researchers and statisticians who release weekly Crop Progress Reports that currently classify states into moisture categories to aid farmers and farm managers. The reports also track crop health and growing progress. The tool is formatted to be accessible to private users, including farmers, researchers and students.
The work was supported by NASA Applied Sciences’ Earth Science Division's Western Water Applications Office and the NASA Terrestrial Hydrology Program. The collaboration is part of a larger recently-signed agreement between USDA and NASA to jointly strengthen agricultural and Earth science research. Visit cloud.csiss.gmu.edu/Crop-CASMA for more information.
New tool allows farmers to analyze data
A new tool, Farm Stat, is available on the Nebraska On-Farm Research Network website. Farm Stat enables growers and agronomists to easily run statistical analysis of their own research studies. Farm Stat is accessed online and allows producers or agronomists to specify how many treatments and replications their unique study had and then enter their yield data or other data to be statistically analyzed. The program will quickly produce a complete statistical analysis of variance that can be saved as a PDF.
The tool has several layers of functionality. Data can be imported manually for analysis or uploaded as an Excel file. Data from an analysis session can also be saved and re-imported for further analysis another time. Several training videos and a user’s guide are available to help users begin. Excel spreadsheet templates for organizing data from randomized complete block designs and completely randomized designs are also offered within the program.
NOFRN is a collaborative partnership which includes the University of Nebraska-Extension, the Nebraska Corn Board, the Nebraska Corn Growers Association, the Nebraska Soybean Checkoff Board and the Nebraska Dry Bean Commission. The goal of the network is to put to use a statewide on-farm research program addressing critical farmer production, profitability and natural resources questions. Contact 402-245-2224 or laura.thompson@unl.edu for more information.
Individual earns leadership award
John Heisdorffer of Keota, Iowa, recently earned the Distinguished Leadership Award from the American Soybean Association. The award recognizes a soybean grower or association staff leader whose leadership has strengthened the national or state association, enhanced soy-related policy efforts, and increased farmer education or engagement.
Heisdorffer’s soy leadership spans both state and national levels. Serving on the Iowa Soybean Association board for many years, he helped lead the association and the Iowa Soybean Promotion Board through a joint strategic planning process that resulted in a merger of the two organizations in 2005. He became president of the unified Iowa Soybean Association in 2008 and served as chair of the association’s building committee in 2009 and 2010 when the Iowa Soybean Association’s building project was completed.
Heisdorffer completed nine years of service on the American Soybean Association Board of Directors this past December, during which time he served on a variety of American Soybean Association committees. He was elected president of the American Soybean Association in December 2017. Visit www.SoyGrowers.com for more information.
Rotational-grazing benefits demonstrated
The Sand County Foundation will soon work with four Wisconsin farmers to demonstrate the conservation and economic benefits of rotational grazing livestock on cover crops.
- Roger Bindl of Spring Green
- Ron Bula of Baraboo
- Ron Schoepp of Lodi
- Darren Yanke of Loganville
Each of the participants involved in the study is a member of the Sauk Soil & Water Improvement Group and farm within the Lower Wisconsin River Basin. The Sauk Soil & Water Improvement Group is a farmer-led watershed protection group that focuses on improving soil health and water quality, while preserving family farms, enhancing the local farming culture and educating the general public.
Randy Jackson with the University of Wisconsin-Department of Agronomy is another key partner in the project titled, “Onto Greener Pastures with Rotational Grazing and Cover Crops.”
The Sand County Foundation is a national non-profit that works at the intersection of agriculture and environmental improvement. Its three-year grazing project is supported by a grant from the North Central Region Sustainable Agriculture Research and Education Program. Visit www.sandcountyfoundation.org for more information.
Updated grant-program guide published
The National Sustainable Agriculture Coalition recently released a newly updated version of its Farmers’ Guide to Applying for the Value Added Producer Grant Program. The guide was updated in conjunction with the U.S. Department of Agriculture’s recent announcement of at least $76 million in available grant support via the Value Added Producer Grant Program.
For farmers and ranchers the National Sustainable Agriculture Coalition’s newly updated guide includes everything interested producers need to know about the Value Added Producer Grant Program to determine if the program is a good fit for their operation, including program changes made due to the COVID-19 pandemic and helpful tips to improve a producer’s chances of obtaining funding from the highly competitive program.
The guide provides information on the program’s application requirements, including a step-by-step description of the application and ranking processes, and is available for free on the National Sustainable Agriculture Coalition’s website.
The deadline to submit paper applications in-person or via mail is May 4; the deadline to submit electronic applications is April 29. Visit sustainableagriculture.net for more information.