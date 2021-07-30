Crop Connection

Organic microlearning available online
The National Organic Program recently launched Microlearning on the Organic Integrity Learning Center. The new format is designed for quick on-the-job learning. Each microlearning covers one topic, includes an ungraded knowledge check and can be completed in 10 to 15 minutes. Topics include writing effective public comments, conducting annual program reviews, options for resolving adverse actions and more.
To access Microlearning register for the National Organic Program Microlearning course in the Organic Integrity Learning Center. The course contains a library of all microlearning pages. All training in the Learning Center is free. Visit www.ams.usda.gov/services/organic-certification/training for more information.
Agency strengthens insurance policies
The U.S. Department of Agriculture is making improvements to crop insurance to better enable agricultural producers to manage risk on their operations. Specifically USDA’s Risk Management Agency is adding new options for producers of dry beans, dry peas and small grains, such as wheat, as well as making other adjustments that make crop insurance more accessible for organic producers and veteran farm families.
The Risk Management Agency is making those changes through three Final Rules, which recently posted on the Federal Register.
Beginning in 2022 the dry beans and dry peas regulation will do several things.
• Allow enterprise and optional units by type for dry beans and dry peas, preventing a gain on one type of crop from impacting an indemnity for a loss on another type. Enterprise units by type allow a producer to insure all acres of a type in a county as one unit, as opposed to basic and optional units, which may base insurance on a portion of the acreage. Enterprise units are attractive to producers due to additional premium discounts provided given risk is diversified across the county.
• Allow enterprise and optional units for dry beans to be insured by written agreement, which is consistent with current provisions for dry peas.
• Clarify that if no insurable fall-planted acreage exists, the later spring sales closing date would apply in counties that have offers for both the fall- and spring-planted types.
Beginning in 2022 the small grains regulation will do several things.
• Allow enterprise units by type for wheat. Similar to dry beans and dry peas, the change will prevent a gain on one type of crop from impacting an indemnity for a loss on another type.
• Allow optional units for Khorasan type wheat. Currently optional units by type are available for all types insured, except for Khorasan.
Visit www.rma.usda.gov for more information.