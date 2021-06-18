Crop Connection

Sustainability report shared
Corteva Inc. recently released its inaugural 2020 Sustainability Report. The company detailed a commitment to set science-based targets for its greenhouse gas emission reductions. The report also highlights the company’s 2030 goals and provides updates on its commitments to enrich lives, increase the resilience of the global food system, and protect the planet. Those 2030 targets are aligned with Corteva’s scale and global impact – joining the effort to limit global warming to 1.5 degrees Celsius greater than pre-industrial levels.
The company commits to goals of 65 percent intensity reduction for scope 1 and 2 emissions and of 20 percent intensity reduction for scope 3 emissions. Corteva Agriscience intends to achieve those goals through a variety of initiatives, including taking steps to reduce energy usage, focus efforts in research and development, increase production efficiencies, and transition to renewable energy sources. Visit www.corteva.com/sustainability/reporting for more information.
Enter now for forage contest
Entries are now open for the 38th-annual World Forage Analysis Superbowl. The World Forage Analysis Superbowl is open to all forage producers across North America.
The deadline to submit corn-silage samples is July 15, while all other entries must be submitted by Aug. 26. The $35 entry fee provides entry into the contest along with a detailed sample analysis that will be emailed or mailed to entrants after all samples have been judged. Entry forms are available by visiting www.foragesuperbowl.org or by calling 920-336-4521.
The World Forage Analysis Superbowl includes eight divisions that evaluate samples on lab and visual analyses.
- dairy hay
- commercial hay
- grass hay
- alfalfa haylage
- mixed-grass haylage
- baleage
- standard corn silage
- brown-midrib corn silage
The winning entry of each division earns a cash award of $2,500, with additional cash prizes presented to second through fifth places. A Grand Champion Forage Producer is also named in the contest and receives a check for $2,500. A Grand Champion First-Time Entrant is presented a $2,000 cash award. Special awards also presented in the contest are the $1,000 Quality Counts Award for Hay/Haylage and the $1,000 Quality Counts Award for Corn Silage. Visit www.foragesuperbowl.org for more information.