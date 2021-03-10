Crop Connection

USDA clarifies plant, seed rules
Following a months-long investigation into thousands of reports from citizens who received unsolicited seed packages in the mail this past year, the U.S. Department of Agriculture’s Animal and Plant Health Inspection Service is providing additional guidance to help online buyers and sellers comply with U.S. laws when they import seeds and live plants for planting from other countries. The information, available on the USDA Animal and Plant Health Inspection Service’s website, will also help protect critical U.S. agriculture infrastructure and natural resources from potential invasive pest and disease threats.
The guidance accomplishes several things.
- explains buyer and seller responsibilities
- outlines required documents, such as import permits and phytosanitary certificates
- provides information on plant and seed species that have additional import requirements
- makes clear which types of plants and seeds are not allowed to be imported into the United States
The Animal and Plant Health Inspection Service published the site after evaluating thousands of reports of unsolicited seed deliveries that began in July 2020. The Animal and Plant Health Inspection Service confirmed that some of the seeds were sent to the United States unsolicited, but others were seeds the recipients had ordered — unaware they were coming from a foreign country. Regardless most of the seed shipments were illegal because they entered the United States without a permit or a phytosanitary certificate.
The Animal and Plant Health Inspection Service has found no evidence that someone was intentionally trying to harm U.S. agriculture with those shipments. There is no correlation between where the seeds were sent and U.S. critical agriculture infrastructure. Officials believe the unsolicited packages are part of an internet “brushing scam.” Sellers carrying out brushing scams will often ship inexpensive items to increase transactions. The more transactions a seller completes, the better the seller's rating and the more likely the items will appear at the top of search results on an e-commerce site.
The Animal and Plant Health Inspection Service has been working with e-commerce companies to remove the online sellers that are participating in the illegal import of propagative materials, including seeds. The agency has also been working with e-commerce companies to ensure they, and the sellers who use their platforms, are complying with USDA import regulations. Visit www.aphis.usda.gov for more information.