Produce-safety program goes virtual
To continue serving Wisconsin produce farmers during the public-health emergency, the Wisconsin Department of Agriculture, Trade and Consumer Protection is now offering virtual On-Farm Readiness Reviews, which is a program that helps growers prepare to comply with the Produce Safety Rule.
An On-Farm Readiness Review is a non-regulatory assessment of a produce farm’s safety practices, and the program assists producers to ensure those practices align with federal regulations. The Produce Safety Rule was created as part of the Food Safety Modernization Act, which passed in 2011 in an effort to shift U.S. supply safety efforts from response to prevention.
Due to the COVID-19 public-health emergency, the U.S. Food and Drug Administration in March temporarily suspended on-site visits to slow the spread of the virus. The Wisconsin Department of Agriculture, Trade and Consumer Protection is committed to scheduling On-Farm Readiness Review video calls with produce farms until the Food and Drug Administration lifts its order and allows on-site visits to resume.
On-Farm Readiness Reviews are voluntary and come at no cost to producers. During the assessment, the Wisconsin Department of Agriculture, Trade and Consumer Protection will review what does and does not align with federal regulations and, if necessary, guide producers through resources to learn more about best practices.
Growers who have already scheduled an in-person visit have the option of a virtual assessment or rescheduling once suspensions are lifted. Producers can schedule a virtual visit any time during the growing season. Visit safeproduce.wi.gov or contact SafeProduce@wi.gov or 608-224-4511 for more information.