General-use grants offered
Compeer Financial’s Fund for Rural America, the Farm Credit cooperative’s giving program, is now accepting grant applications for the General Use Grant program. General Use Grants fund initiatives and organizations whose work enriches agriculture and rural America. For the May 2020 grant cycle, strategic partners and previous grant recipients with needs related to COVID-19 response will be prioritized in the review process. The fund has as much as $200,000 available for grants to organizations in the 144-county Compeer territory. Applications for grants opened May 1 and will be accepted through May 31. Organizations that have already received a gift during the Compeer Fund’s response to COVID-19 should not apply. Visit www.Compeer.com/giving-back for more information.
Small-business loans available
For the first time agricultural producers are eligible for the Small Business Administration’s Economic Injury Disaster Loan and Economic Injury Disaster Loan Advance programs. The Small Business Administration’s Economic Injury Disaster Loan portal has been closed since April 15, but the agency recently reopened the portal in a limited capacity as a result of funding authorized by Congress through the Paycheck Protection Program and Healthcare Enhancement Act. The legislation, which was recently signed into law by President Trump, provided additional critical funding for farmers and ranchers affected by the COVID-19 pandemic. In order to help facilitate the important change to Economic Injury Disaster Loan and Economic Injury Disaster Loan Advance assistance eligibility, the Small Business Administration is reopening the Loan and Advance application portal to agricultural enterprises only. For agricultural producers who submitted an Economic Injury Disaster Loan application through the streamlined application portal prior to the legislative change, the Small Business Administration will move forward and process those applications without the need for re-applying. All other Economic Injury Disaster Loan applications that were submitted prior to April 15 will be processed on a first-in, first-out basis. Visit www.sba.gov/funding-programs/disaster-assistance for more information.
Grain-drying calculator tool created
The Propane Education & Research Council recently created a Grain Drying Calculator tool to help producers determine the number of propane gallons needed each season using three data points. The tool will allow users to estimate the amount of propane each operation will require, making it easier to fill tanks early and prepare for supply needs prior to an increase in demand. Users of the calculator only need to input their average expected yield to determine the number of propane gallons needed to dry their crops by a specific moisture percentage. From there the tool will calculate about how many gallons of propane will be needed. Visit www.Propane.com/grain-dryers for more information.
App tracks on-farm wild-bee pollinators
The Gratton Lab at the University of Wisconsin-Department of Entomology recently created a citizen science application called “WiBee: The Wisconsin Wild Bee App that will enable growers to help us survey wild bees on Wisconsin fruit and vegetable farms.” The WiBee App is publicly available for anyone to use, and its goal is to observe and collect data on the abundance and diversity of wild bees visiting blooming crops on a farm. With the app producers can complete five-minute timed observations of bee flower visits on a small 3-foot by 3-foot patch of a blooming crop.
The lab is asking participants to complete a minimum of three five-minute surveys on a single day for at least three different days during a crop’s bloom. It’s important to do observations throughout multiple days because bee activity is greatly dependent on the weather. With more surveys, the lab will have more reliable data on the wild bee community. At the end of the growing season Wisconsin growers only can submit a W-9 form to receive a $50 honorarium for participating in the project. Email pollinators@wisc.edu or visit www.pollinators.wisc.edu/wibee for more information.
USDA makes surplus purchases
U.S. Secretary of Agriculture Sonny Perdue recently announced details of $470 million in Section 32 food purchases to occur in the third quarter of fiscal year 2020, in addition to purchases previously announced, which will enable USDA to purchase surplus food for distribution to communities nationwide. Those Section 32 purchases will provide additional support for producers and Americans in need, in response to changing market conditions caused by the COVID-19 national emergency. The USDA’s Agricultural Marketing Service will purchase a wide variety of fruits, vegetables, meat, dairy and seafood products.
- $5 million worth of asparagus
- $30 million worth of catfish products
- $30 million worth of chicken
- $120 million worth of dairy products
- $20 million worth of Atlantic haddock, Pollock and redfish
- $25 million worth of orange juice
- $5 million worth of pears
- $20 million worth of Alaskan Pollock
- $30 million worth of pork
- $50 million worth of potatoes
- $5 million worth of prunes
- $15 million worth of raisins
- $35 million worth of strawberries
- $10 million worth of sweet potatoes
- $20 million worth of tart cherries
- $50 million worth of turkey products
Purchases are determined by industry requests, market analysis and food-bank needs. The Agricultural Marketing Service will begin issuing solicitations in June and intends to begin deliveries in July. Details on how vendors may participate are available on the “Selling Food to USDA” page on the Agricultural Marketing Service website. Solicitations will be posted to the Agricultural Marketing Service Open Purchases Request website once available. Industry requests for future purchases using Section 32 funds, including potential plans for the fourth quarter of fiscal year 2020, will be assessed on an ongoing basis. Visit www.usda.gov for more information.
Produce-safety program goes virtual
To continue serving Wisconsin produce farmers during the public-health emergency, the Wisconsin Department of Agriculture, Trade and Consumer Protection is now offering virtual On-Farm Readiness Reviews, which is a program that helps growers prepare to comply with the Produce Safety Rule.
An On-Farm Readiness Review is a non-regulatory assessment of a produce farm’s safety practices, and the program assists producers to ensure those practices align with federal regulations. The Produce Safety Rule was created as part of the Food Safety Modernization Act, which passed in 2011 in an effort to shift U.S. supply safety efforts from response to prevention.
Due to the COVID-19 public-health emergency, the U.S. Food and Drug Administration in March temporarily suspended on-site visits to slow the spread of the virus. The Wisconsin Department of Agriculture, Trade and Consumer Protection is committed to scheduling On-Farm Readiness Review video calls with produce farms until the Food and Drug Administration lifts its order and allows on-site visits to resume.
On-Farm Readiness Reviews are voluntary and come at no cost to producers. During the assessment, the Wisconsin Department of Agriculture, Trade and Consumer Protection will review what does and does not align with federal regulations and, if necessary, guide producers through resources to learn more about best practices.
Growers who have already scheduled an in-person visit have the option of a virtual assessment or rescheduling once suspensions are lifted. Producers can schedule a virtual visit any time during the growing season. Visit safeproduce.wi.gov or contact SafeProduce@wi.gov or 608-224-4511 for more information.