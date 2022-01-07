Crop Connection

Plant scientist earns grant
Filipe Matias, research scientist for the North Dakota State University department of plant sciences, is part of a multi-state research group that recently earned a U.S. Department of Agriculture National Institute of Food and Agriculture grant to study the use of unoccupied aerial vehicles for genome to phenome agricultural production research.
The Agricultural Genome to Phenome Initiative is a three-year grant with the goal of connecting interdisciplinary crop and livestock scientists who are researching the effects of genotype and environmental influences on important agricultural phenotypes. Short-term -- six months to a year -- seed grants to identify research needs and share opportunities are awarded each year of the grant in three rounds. The research team including Matias received a first-year seed grant titled “Empowering High-Throughput Phenotyping using Unoccupied Aerial Vehicles.”
The research team working with Matias includes Max Feldman of the USDA’s Agricultural Research Service in Prosser, Washington, Jennifer Lachowiec of Montana State University and David LeBauer of the University of Arizona. Visit www.ag2pi.org for more information.
Sorghum-program members appointed
The U.S. Department of Agriculture recently announced the appointment of four members to serve on the United Sorghum Checkoff Program’s Board of Directors. All four appointees will serve three-year terms starting December 2021 and ending December 2024.
• Macey A. Mueller of Halstead, Kansas, is a Kansas member.
• Kimberly A. Baldwin of McPherson, Kansas, is a Kansas member.
• Kevin D. Pshigoda of Perryton, Texas, is a Texas member.
• Adam K. Schindler of Reliance, South Dakota, is an at-large member.
The 13-member United Sorghum Checkoff Program Board is composed of nine sorghum farmers who represent the three states with the largest sorghum production – Kansas, Oklahoma and Texas – and four at-large national representatives. Visit www.sorghumcheckoff.com for more information.
Professor honored by crop organization
Purdue professor Jianxin Ma was recently selected as the 2021 Fellow Award recipient by the Crop Science Society of America. The annual award recognizes outstanding contributions to crop science through education, national and international service and research.
Ma, a professor in the department of agronomy and Center for Plant Biology, received a bachelor’s degree from the Laiyang Agricultural University and master’s and doctoral degrees from the Chinese Academy of Agricultural Sciences. He has received international recognition for his innovative research on plant comparative genomics and soybean genetics. He has authored 99 publications in high-impact journals, including Science, Nature Biotechnology, Nature Genetics and Nature Plants, and delivered more than 100 presentations. He is the primary inventor on three patents and patent applications. Visit www.purdue.edu for more information.
Grain-sorghum acreage increases
The U.S. Department of Agriculture in its September World Agricultural Supply and Demand Estimates report increased estimated planted grain-sorghum acres to 7.3 million, an increase of 12 percent from the August report and 24 percent from the previous year. The two largest grain-sorghum-producing states, Kansas and Texas, planted 3.6 million and 2.2 million acres with an increase of 20 and 26 percent, respectively, during the past year. Visit www.sorghumcheckoff.com for more information.
New-edition field guide released
A new edition of the Cover Crops Field Guide is being released by the Midwest Cover Crops Council, which is composed of representatives from 12 Midwest states and the province of Ontario, agricultural stakeholders and universities.
Updates to the guide include recommendations for cover crop termination in unfavorably wet springs and planting green into cover crops. The cover crop species section of the guide has also been expanded to incorporate white clover, forage brassicas, balansa clover and several cover crops commonly used in a mix. Visit mdc.itap.purdue.edu for more information.