Crop Connection

Honey queen selected from Wisconsin
Jennifer Hinkel was recently selected as the 2021 American Honey Queen by the American Beekeeping Federation. Hinkel, 23, is the daughter of Bill Hinkel of Franklin, Wisconsin. She's a graduate of the University of Wisconsin-Milwaukee, where she earned a bachelor’s degree in marketing with a certificate in entrepreneurship. She currently works for the Wisconsin State Fair as well as on her family’s pumpkin and Christmas-tree farm. Besides beekeeping her interests include showing and training horses, cooking and baking with honey, hiking, playing clarinet and volunteering with 4-H.
Prior to being selected as the American Honey Queen, Hinkel served as the 2020 Wisconsin Honey Queen. In that role she promoted the honey industry in schools, through farmers markets and festivals, and in media interviews. She will spend the next year promoting honey and the beekeeping industry throughout the United States in a wide variety of venues both in person and through virtual platforms.
Visit www.abfnet.org for more information.