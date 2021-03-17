 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Crop Connection
Crop briefs

Crop Connection

Honey queen selected from Wisconsin

Jennifer Hinkel was recently selected as the 2021 American Honey Queen by the American Beekeeping Federation. Hinkel, 23, is the daughter of Bill Hinkel of Franklin, Wisconsin. She's a graduate of the University of Wisconsin-Milwaukee, where she earned a bachelor’s degree in marketing with a certificate in entrepreneurship. She currently works for the Wisconsin State Fair as well as on her family’s pumpkin and Christmas-tree farm. Besides beekeeping her interests include showing and training horses, cooking and baking with honey, hiking, playing clarinet and volunteering with 4-H.

Jennifer Hinkel

Jennifer Hinkel

Prior to being selected as the American Honey Queen, Hinkel served as the 2020 Wisconsin Honey Queen. In that role she promoted the honey industry in schools, through farmers markets and festivals, and in media interviews. She will spend the next year promoting honey and the beekeeping industry throughout the United States in a wide variety of venues both in person and through virtual platforms.

Visit www.abfnet.org for more information.

Agri-View Weekly Update

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Winning fair poster unveiled
Agri-View

Winning fair poster unveiled

The winner of the 2021 “Fairtastic Poster Competition” recently was unveiled by the Wisconsin State Fair Park Foundation. Janesville artist De…

Marketplace

Find the equipment you're looking for

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News