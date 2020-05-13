Tool provides real-time look at fields
Farmers require good management tools to know what is going on in each field and to manage the many variables that affect crop production. For the past five years, agronomists at Iowa State University have been working on a weekly real-time forecast to evaluate soil dynamics across specific field-scale sites and across broader regions.
The modeling tool is known as the Forecast and Assessment of Cropping sysTemS or FACTS. The program combines information on weather, soil and crop data to provide timely quantitative answers to common questions farmers ask, such as, what the yield will be, how much nitrogen is still in the soil, how much soil moisture is available and how those factors will impact yield.
The assessment is being updated with new data every Wednesday, continuing through harvest. Field-scale data is collected from Iowa State University research farms, and regional data is compiled through modeling.
The project was started in 2015 and has grown substantially during the past few years to also include regional data for Illinois and Indiana, while the plan is to cover 12 states in 2020. It also includes a corn-drydown calculator, which offers predictions of corn drydown in the field using algorithms developed for the northern Corn Belt.
Visit www.extension.iastate.edu for more information.
Record enrollment reported in safety nets
Producers signed a record 1.77 million contracts for the U.S. Department of Agriculture’s Agriculture Risk Coverage and Price Loss Coverage programs for the 2019 crop year, which is more than 107 percent of the total contracts signed compared with a five-year average. USDA reminds producers that June 30 is the deadline to enroll in Agriculture Risk Coverage and Price Loss Coverage for the 2020 crop year.
Producers interested in enrolling for 2020 should contact their USDA Farm Service Agency county offices. Producers must enroll by June 30 and make their one-time update to Price Loss Coverage payment yields by Sept. 30.
The Farm Service Agency attributes the significant participation in the 2019 crop year Agriculture Risk Coverage and Price Loss Coverage programs to increased producer interest in the programs under the 2018 Farm Bill and to an increase in eligible farms because of the selling and buying of farms and new opportunities for beginning farmers and military veterans with farms having 10 or fewer base acres. Enrollment for 2019 ended March 16.
USDA service centers, including Farm Service Agency county offices, are open for business by phone only, and field work will continue with appropriate social distancing. While program delivery staff will continue to come into the office, they will be working with producers by phone and using online tools whenever possible. All service center visitors wishing to conduct business with the Farm Service Agency, the Natural Resources Conservation Service or any other service center agency are required to call the service center to schedule a phone appointment. Visit www.farmers.gov/coronavirus for more information.
Cranberry forecast available
A Cranberry Weather Forecast Service is being provided again this season to Wisconsin growers by the Wisconsin State Cranberry Growers Association. The service will run April 15 through Oct. 31. A comprehensive forecast is given daily by 8:30 a.m. for the next 48-hour period. The forecast is then updated in the evening for any changes in the overnight weather.
Four regional forecasts are available.
- West Central – Monroe, Jackson, Clark and Eau Claire counties
- East Central – Wood, Juneau, Adams, Portage and Waushara counties
- Northwest – Burnett, Washburn, Sawyer and Rusk counties
- Northern – Iron, Price, Vilas, Oneida and Lincoln counties
The cranberry weather forecast is available to Wisconsin growers and is made possible by a grant from the Wisconsin Cranberry Board Inc. Visit www.wiscran.org/about-us/weather-report for more information.
Certified Crop Advisor of the Year named
Bill Page was recently nominated as the 2020 Wisconsin Certified Crop Advisor of the Year by the Wisconsin Certified Crop Advisor Board. Page, a graduate of the University of Wisconsin-River Falls, is currently a sales and purchasing agent for InSight-FS in Antigo, Wisconsin. His professional career has spanned four decades and included growing potatoes on the family farm. That farm experience was instrumental during his career with FS. A 40-plus year career with the same company is remarkable, but so is 40-plus years at the same location.
Page works closely with growers, researchers and about 45 full-time and 30 seasonal staff members. His work with the Next Gen Precision Ag Program includes GPS soil sampling, mapping, yield monitoring, variable rate planting and data tracking. Visit www.ipcm.wisc.edu for more information.
Diagnostic labs adjust, suspend services
Some of the services offered by the University of Wisconsin–Madison’s diagnostic laboratories have been temporarily adjusted or suspended due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
- The UW-Insect Diagnostic Lab is open for insect and arthropod identification services for residents of Wisconsin. Digital photos are highly encouraged. Physical samples are still being accepted by mail only but may experience delays. Visit www.go.wisc.edu/insectlab for more information.
- The UW-Plant Disease Diagnostics Clinic will not be accepting any physical samples for diagnosis until further notice. Customers are welcome to continue submitting questions or digital photos to the Plant Disease Diagnostics Clinic. Email pddc@wisc.edu or visit www.go.wisc.edu/pddc for more information.
- The UW-Soil and Forage Analysis Lab has suspended testing of samples. Visit www.go.wisc.edu/soilforagelab for more information.
- The UW-Turfgrass Diagnostic Lab isn’t allowing in-person sample drop offs or in-person consultations -- mailed samples only. Visit www.go.wisc.edu/turfgrasslab for more information.
USDA makes changes to crop-insurance programs
The U.S. Department of Agriculture’s Risk Management Agency recently released changes to the Forage Seeding and Forage Production crop-insurance programs starting with the 2021 crop year. Changes include expanding coverage to new regions and counties, expanding coverage to fall-planted forage and changing the method for loss adjustment.
The changes are specifically listed.
- Establish coverage of forage seeding for producers in 186 more counties.
- Expand coverage to fall-planted forage, and align forage-seeding cancellation and termination dates with the dates for other fall-planted crops in each state.
- Revise loss-adjustment procedures to rely upon the number of live alfalfa stems rather than the number of live plants for making loss determinations for forage containing more than 60 percent alfalfa.
The changes are further described in a final rule available at www.regulations.gov via the Federal Register. Interested parties are invited to comment on the rule for 60 days.
The changes take effect for crop year 2021 with policies that have a contract change date of April 30, 2020, or later. Sales closing dates follow the contract change date and vary across the country. Producers should contact a crop insurance agent for their specific sales closing date. Crop years reflect the normal growing season and are identified by the year of harvest.
USDA’s Risk Management Agency is authorizing additional flexibilities due to coronavirus while continuing to support producers, working through Approved Insurance Providers to deliver services, including processing policies, claims and agreements. Those flexibilities include enabling producers to send notifications and reports electronically, extending the date for production reports and providing additional time, and deferring interest on premium and other payments. Risk Management Agency staff are working with Approved Insurance Providers and other customers by phone, mail and electronically to continue supporting crop-insurance coverage for producers. Visit farmers.gov/coronavirus or www.rma.usda.gov for more information.
Pests already active
According to Krista Hamilton, entomologist at the Wisconsin Department of Agriculture, Trade and Consumer Protection, several pests have appeared in Wisconsin fields.
Overwintered alfalfa weevil adults were collected from alfalfa fields in Green and Lafayette counties April 28, indicating spring egg deposition has started. The first appearance of larvae is expected during the week of May 17 to 23 in southern Wisconsin. Mild winter temperatures, including unusual warmth in February, likely favored overwintering survival of alfalfa weevil egg and adult populations.
Pea aphid egg hatch was confirmed April 27. Alfalfa sampled in the southwest counties had low counts of zero to 14 aphids per 100 sweeps. Pea aphid densities will continue to increase throughout May and peak about two weeks before the first alfalfa harvest. The long-established threshold for the pest remains at 100 per sweep.
Adult tarnished plant bugs are active in 4- to 8-inch alfalfa fields. The levels noted in the beginning of May were extremely low at less than four per 100 sweeps, but the generalist pest will soon begin feeding on flower buds in apple orchards, strawberry plantings and vegetable crops, where it has greater potential to cause economic damage.
Visit www.datcpservices.wisconsin.gov for more information.