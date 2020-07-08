Soybean association seeks nominations
The American Soybean Association recently opened nominations for several different awards. During the association’s annual awards banquet individuals will be recognized and honored for state association volunteerism, distinguished leadership achievements and long-term significant contributions to the soybean industry. The nomination period is open through Oct. 24. The three recognition-awards categories are outstanding state volunteer award, the American Soybean Association distinguished leadership and the American Soybean Association pinnacle award. No nominations by telephone, email or fax will be accepted. A judging committee will be assigned to make the final selections. Visit soygrowers.com and search for "awards" for more information.
Modified produce-safety inspections resumed
Produce-safety staff at the Wisconsin Department of Agriculture, Trade and Consumer Protection recently resumed modified operations, beginning the week of June 29. Routine compliance inspections were halted in March by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration’s partial stop-work order issued in response to the COVID-19 pandemic.
The FDA lifted the stop-work order June 5, allowing states to resume inspections following the guidance of the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention as well as others. The produce-safety team has developed a return-to-inspection work plan, based on best practices from the national Association of Food and Drug Officials, with the goal of providing a safe and consistent approach for staff and produce growers.
Inspections will resume in three phases. During phase one all staff will use appropriate personal-protective equipment including face coverings. Staff will maintain social distancing of at least 6 feet when possible and sanitize all equipment between inspections. Each staff member will only inspect one farm per day. Details of phases two and three will be released at a later date.
The Wisconsin Department of Agriculture, Trade and Consumer Protection is partnering with the University of Wisconsin-Division of Extension to provide produce-safety training and on-farm readiness reviews to educate produce growers. Both programs are currently available virtually. Visit www.datcp.wi.gov for more information.
Applicants sought for young-leader program
The American Soybean Association and Corteva Agriscience are now seeking applicants for the 2021 American Soybean Association Corteva Agriscience Young Leader Program. The program is a two-phase educational program for actively farming individuals and couples who are passionate about the future possibilities of agriculture. Phase I of the program is planned for Dec. 1-4 at Corteva’s Global Business Center in Johnston, Iowa. The program is planned to continue March 2-6, 2021, in San Antonio in conjunction with the annual Commodity Classic Convention and Trade Show. Visit soygrowers.com for more information.