Crop Connection

Plant, grow historic apple tree
Genetically identical copies of the last surviving tree planted by John Chapman, the real-life inspiration behind the Johnny Appleseed legend, were recently made available for consumer purchase. The tree is called the Johnny Appleseed Authentic Algeo apple tree.
The Algeo tree had survived since the mid-1800s thanks to a family of farmers in rural Ashland County, Ohio. The tree was sampled and grafted by Jeff Meyer, founder of Johnny Appleseed Authentic, who learned of its existence in the mid-1990s while working for the 501(c)(3) nonprofit American Forests.
Growers can choose between container trees and multiple bare-root options, each of which ships automatically at the ideal time for the growing zone where they intend to plant it. The tree can successfully be grown in U.S. Department of Agriculture Zones 4-7. The tree produces firm green apples with an occasional pink blush. They average 2.5 to 3.5 inches in diameter and have a sweet taste with medium acidity. Visit www.johnnyappleseed.com for more information.
Winners of soybean contest announced
The winners of the 2020 Wisconsin Soybean Contest were recently released. There were four divisions with first- and second-place winners.
- First place in Division 4 was Midthun Bros of Arlington, who grew Asgrow AG20X9 and harvested 105.18 bushels per acre. Midthun Bros also won the 100 Bushel Award.
- Second place in Division 4 was Digman Ridge Farms of Mount Hope, who grew Pioneer P28A42X and harvested 98.29 bushels per acre.
- First place in Division 3 was Thelen Sand & Gravel, who grew Pioneer P24A80X and harvested 90.22 bushels per acre.
- Second place in Division 3 was Farm Hill Acres of Elmwood, who grew Pioneer P16A84X and harvested 80.60 bushels per acre.
- First place in Division 2 was Prairie Grain LLC, who grew Pioneer P16A13X and harvested 82.14 bushels per acre.
- Second place in Division 2 was Wegner Farms of Sparta, who grew Pioneer P23A15X and harvested 81.32 bushels per acre.
- First place in Division 1 was Paul Graf Farms LLC, who grew NK S14-U9X Brand and harvested 71.96 bushels per acre.
- Second place in Division 1 was Jim Wilson of St. Croix Falls, who grew Asgrow AG10X9 and harvested 71.74 bushels per acre.
- RnK DeVoe Farms of Monroe was the winner of the Soybean Quality contest with 3,140 pounds of protein plus oil per acre from Pioneer P28A42X.
- The contest is sponsored by the Wisconsin Soybean Program and organized to encourage the development of new and innovative management practices and to show the importance of using sound cultural practices in Wisconsin soybean production. Visit coolbean.info and search for "soybean winners" for more information.
Growth of certified-organic operations continues
Farmers and consumers choose the organic option for many reasons. The goal for the National Organic Program is to protect that choice by taking the profit out of fraud and ensuring organic integrity from farm to table, so consumers trust the organic label. One measure of that trust is continued growth in the number of farms and businesses receiving U.S. Department of Agriculture organic certification.
The USDA has recently released the annual count of certified-organic operations calculated from the USDA National Organic Program -- Organic INTEGRITY Database.
The number of certified-organic operations worldwide grew to 45,578 in 2020 with 28,454 — more than 62 percent — located in the United States. California remains the leader domestically with more than 5,000 certified operations. The Great Lakes Region, Pacific Northwest and Iowa continue to round out the top-ten.
The federal organic regulations currently require certifiers to annually submit a set of basic facts regarding all certified operations to the Organic Integrity Database. The database also includes many optional fields, like acreage, that can aid in oversight and enforcement. Visit organic.ams.usda.gov/Integrity for more information.
USDA offers forest-management incentive
The U.S. Department of Agriculture recently made $12 million available for use in making payments to forest landowners with land enrolled in the Conservation Reserve Program in exchange for their implementing healthy forest-management practices. Existing Conservation Reserve Program participants can now register for the Forest Management Incentive, which provides financial incentives to landowners with land in the Conservation Reserve Program to encourage proper tree thinning and other practices.
Currently less than 10 percent of land currently enrolled in the Conservation Reserve Program is dedicated to forestland. But those nearly two million acres of Conservation Reserve Program forestland, if properly managed, can have enormous benefits for natural resources by reducing soil erosion, protecting water quality, increasing water quantity, and diversifying local farm operations and rural economies.
Only landowners and agricultural producers with active Conservation Reserve Program contracts involving forest cover can enroll. However that does not include active Conservation Reserve Program contracts that expire within two years. Existing Conservation Reserve Program participants interested in tree thinning and prescribed burning must comply with the standards and specifications established in their Conservation Reserve Program contracts. Participants will receive the incentive payment once tree thinning and/or other authorized forest-management practices are completed.
The incentive payment is the lesser of the actual cost of completing the practice or 75 percent of the payment rate offered by USDA’s Natural Resources Conservation Service if the practice is offered through the Natural Resources Conservation Service conservation programs. Visit www.fsa.usda.gov for more information.
Tuition-free farming program accepting applications
The Wendell Berry Farming Program of Sterling College is now accepting applications for the fall. The tuition-free two-year residential education program based in Henry County, Kentucky, is designed to serve students from generational farm families or those with a strong desire to farm. The program is intended for students in their third and fourth years of college. Graduates earn a bachelor’s degree in sustainable agriculture and food systems from Sterling College.
Admission to this program is highly competitive. Applicants must demonstrate a desire to farm and a commitment to working to strengthen rural communities. Interested students don’t need to have previously attended Sterling College to be considered and can transfer into the program. While applicants must demonstrate a commitment to sustainable agriculture, they are not required to have studied agriculture in their first two years of college.
Students do not pay tuition for the Wendell Berry Farming Program thanks to grant support from the NoVo Foundation. Students are responsible for the cost of room, board and fees. Deadline is March 15. Visit sterlingcollege.edu/wendellberry for more information.