Crop Connection

Soybean-yield winners announced
The finalists for the 2021 Wisconsin Soybean Association Soybean Yield Contest were recently announced.
The top-two entries in each division are in no particular order.
Division 4
• Ron Digman of Mount Hope planted Pioneer P28A42X.
• Don and Doug Midthun of Arlington planted Asgrow AG20X9.
Division 3
• Jim Salentine of Luxemburg planted Stine 20EB23.
*Only one entry was submitted for Division 3
Division 2
• Scott Peavey of Woodville planted Asgrow AG11X8.
• Mike and Dean Wegner of Sparta planted Pioneer P18A33X.
Division 1
• Jim Wilson of St. Croix Falls planted Asgrow AG11X8.
• Josey Wilson of St. Croix Falls planted Pioneer P16A84X.
The Soybean Quality Contest was optional for any Soybean Yield Contest entrant. There are no geographical divisions for the Quality Contest. One cash award will be presented statewide to the highest protein plus oil yield per acre -- measured in pounds per acre.
Only one grain sample was submitted for the Soybean Quality Contest.
• Jim Salentine of Luxemburg planted Stine 20EB23.
The final ranking and awards will be presented at the Corn Soy Expo. Contact 608-800-7056 or spconley@wisc.edu for more information.
Variety tool, publications available
North Dakota Agricultural Experiment Station and North Dakota State University-Extension researchers test varieties of the major cereal and broadleaf crops for yield and quality characteristics on an annual basis. This past year’s variety selection guides summarize the results of the variety trials conducted in 2021, which are now available. Visit bit.ly/NDSUVarietyGuides for summary guides for all major crops. The PDFs can be downloaded and printed. On the same page, variety trial results for major and minor crops can be found by test location.
The variety tool is part of the newly organized North Dakota State University Ag Hub. Farmers can select a crop and a specific trial location, and a sortable table will show the varieties, characteristics measured in the field, yield and quality traits observed. Each column can be sorted, so farmers can find the information needed quickly. Visit www.ndsu.edu/agriculture/ag-hub for more information.
New project supports maple syrup industry
A new three-year $470,387 U.S. Department of Agriculture Acer Access and Development grant will allow the University of Wisconsin-Madison Division of Extension and partners to expand maple sugaring outreach and education efforts in the state. The project is geared toward private woodland owners, farmers, tribal communities and other groups that have been overlooked by previous outreach efforts but are well-positioned to take advantage of the economic, culinary and cultural benefits of sugaring.
Project Manager Jeremy Solin is a natural resources professional, small business owner and fifth-generation syrup producer who understands the potential value of the industry to the state. Under Solin’s guidance, a diverse group of project collaborators and advisory board members with backgrounds in agriculture, forestry, community development, communications, program evaluation and tribal relations will develop and deliver tailored programming to meet the needs of producers and help them overcome any barriers to starting in the industry. A producer needs assessment will commence in early 2022 with outreach efforts beginning later in the year. Training dates and engagement opportunity announcements will follow. Visit fyi.extension.wisc.edu/news/2021/12/02/supporting-wi-maple-syrup-industry/ for more information.